Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 20 to 30 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense to dense freezing fog is occurring creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow..
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:12:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 20 to 30 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense to dense freezing fog is occurring creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow..
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hughes, Hyde, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hughes; Hyde; Stanley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with highest amounts across the southern parts of these counties. * WHERE...Stanley, Hughes and Hyde Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Pike DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Illinois, Adams IL and Pike IL Counties. In Missouri, Audrain MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, and Shelby MO Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 13 inches, with the highest amounts across the southern parts of these counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audrain; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Illinois, Adams IL and Pike IL Counties. In Missouri, Audrain MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, and Shelby MO Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense freezing fog is also possible creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility across the area is gradually improving. If you encounter any lingering dense fog, please slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Although visibility should start to slowly improve for most areas, locally dense fog will continue for another few hours.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jackson, Jefferson and Shawnee Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong east winds just offshore will push inland this morning, resulting in low visibility in blowing snow late this morning and through the afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atchison; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver and Texas Counties. In Texas, Hemphill, Lipscomb, and Ochiltree Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
