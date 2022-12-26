Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Some of the higher benches could see 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Oroville, Mansfield, Disautel Pass, Tonasket, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Omak, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville, Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will start this afternoon with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come late this evening through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Holt, Logan, Loup by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Holt; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Holt, Blaine, Loup and Logan Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Areas north of I-90 total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches. Areas south of I-90 will see less than an inch of snow and pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Creston, Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will occur this afternoon and evening with very minor accumulations. The more impactful snow will come late this evening through early Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Sherman; Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sticky, wet snow is expected, mixed with rain at times. Total snow accumulations of primarily 1 to 2 inches. A narrow band of higher amounts may occur, possibly in the 3 to 4 inch range from Dawson county to Valley County. Brief periods of heavy snow could also reduce visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. The afternoon commute will be impacted in some areas with wet or snow covered roads. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING A few flurries will continue this morning over the Colorado Springs area. No additional accumulations are expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 or more inches possible in the Sierra Madre range and 12 or more inches possible in the Snowy range. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and portions of Highway 395, between Valley Falls and Alkali Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Driving may become hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Visibility has improved across the region and dense fog is no longer evident on webcams. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM this morning.
