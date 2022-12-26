Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING A few flurries will continue this morning over the Colorado Springs area. No additional accumulations are expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Holt, Logan, Loup by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Holt; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Holt, Blaine, Loup and Logan Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and portions of Highway 395, between Valley Falls and Alkali Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Driving may become hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 09:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 or more inches possible in the Sierra Madre range and 12 or more inches possible in the Snowy range. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The first round of snow will diminish this afternoon with another round expected late this evening through tonight. Highest snow totals expected along US 395 in the vicinity of Bear Valley and also along US 26 over the Ochocos.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
