Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 20 to 30 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense to dense freezing fog is occurring creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow..
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Wind Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Wallace, Logan, Gove, Greeley and Wichita Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to temperatures around freezing, freezing fog is possible especially on bridges and overpasses causing slick conditions. Areas of freezing rain from overnight will create hazardous driving conditions. Be extra careful if traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Forest Lakes and Heber- Overgaard. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Forest Lakes 1 to 3 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches .
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Thomas County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Due to temperatures around freezing, freezing fog is possible especially on bridges and overpasses causing slick conditions. Areas of freezing rain from overnight will create hazardous driving conditions. Be extra careful if traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility has continue to improve across northern Illinois, especially for areas north of I-80. Patchy fog does look to persist through the next couple of hours, so continue to allow for some extra travel time. Additionally, there may be a few slick spots on side streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges from earlier fog where temperatures were subfreezing. Use caution. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may be present on roads in northern Illinois where temperatures are around or below freezing, especially on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will continue to make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute. Fog may persist through midday in some places.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility across the area is gradually improving. If you encounter any lingering dense fog, please slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, and Randall Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Gila County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Payson 0 to 1 inches Pine-Strawberry 0 to 1 inches .
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 13 inches, with the highest amounts across the southern parts of these counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Mary; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grady; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Washita DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
