Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 09:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Weed to Montague, including I- 5 and a portion of highway 97. * WHEN...Now until 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning and Thursday evening/overnight. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 04:07:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR INDO-PACIFIC MEN-O-WAR IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-Wars. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Wednesday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific Man-o-Wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas through this afternoon. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-Wars out through Sunday. Man-o-Wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam. Man-o-Wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Along Highway 2 snow accumulations 4 to 7 inches expected. Above 3500 feet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, especially in Chelan county. * WHERE...Methow, Plain, Twisp, Conconully, Winthrop, Mazama, Loup Loup Pass, and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will start late Thursday morning with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come late this evening through Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Zavala DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibilities have started to improve across the advisory area and this trend is expected to continue into the afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 09:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
