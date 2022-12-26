Effective: 2022-12-30 04:07:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR INDO-PACIFIC MEN-O-WAR IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-Wars. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Wednesday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific Man-o-Wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas through this afternoon. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-Wars out through Sunday. Man-o-Wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam. Man-o-Wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.

