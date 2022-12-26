Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys, 4 to 6 inches Haugan to Lookout Pass, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected Friday afternoon and evening with low visibility and quickly changing conditions. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Above 3500 feet 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, Fourth Of July Pass, Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Mullan, Fernwood, and Wallace. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and portions of Highway 395, between Valley Falls and Alkali Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Driving may become hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The first round of snow will diminish this afternoon with another round expected late this evening through tonight. Highest snow totals expected along US 395 in the vicinity of Bear Valley and also along US 26 over the Ochocos.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Some of the higher benches could see 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Oroville, Mansfield, Disautel Pass, Tonasket, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Omak, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville, Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will start this afternoon with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come late this evening through Friday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Holt, Logan, Loup by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Holt; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Holt, Blaine, Loup and Logan Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Visibility has improved across the region and dense fog is no longer evident on webcams. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM this morning.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal, Baldwin Coastal, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, now through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Areas north of I-90 total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches. Areas south of I-90 will see less than an inch of snow and pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Creston, Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will occur this afternoon and evening with very minor accumulations. The more impactful snow will come late this evening through early Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact US-20 and Santiam Pass.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
