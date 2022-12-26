NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum (41) leads Celtics past Bucks

Jayson Tatum posted his fifth straight 30-point game, leading the Boston Celtics with 41 en route to a 139-118 Christmas Day win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown (29 points) combined for 70 points in a game for the eighth time in their careers. Tatum added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Boston won back-to-back games.

Derrick White, Grant Williams and Al Horford also scored in double figures, helping Boston shoot 19 of 39 from 3-point range. Marcus Smart handed out eight assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 27 points, while Jrue Holiday finished with 23, Brook Lopez scored 16 and Massachusetts native Pat Connaughton added 15 on four 3-pointers in Milwaukee’s third straight loss.

76ers 119, Knicks 112

Joel Embiid had 35 points and eight rebounds, James Harden added 29 points and 13 assists and Philadelphia defeated host New York.

Georges Niang contributed 16 points and De’Anthony Melton had 15 for the Sixers, who won their eighth in a row without injured guard Tyrese Maxey.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 35 points and eight rebounds while Jalen Brunson added 23 points and 11 assists. Brunson went to the locker room with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury and sat out the remainder of the game on the bench.

Mavericks 124, Lakers 115

Luka Doncic scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists, and Dallas outscored visiting Los Angeles by 30 points in the third quarter to take control in a Christmas Day win.

The Lakers held a 54-43 lead at halftime behind LeBron James’ strong start, but they gave up a season-high 51 points to the Mavericks in a pivotal third quarter. James went on to finish with 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Christian Wood had 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 6 of 14 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points for the Mavericks.

