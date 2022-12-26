Read full article on original website
Giants S Xavier McKinney has 21-day practice window opened
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he sustained fractured fingers
NBC Washington
Commanders Clash With Hogs Over New Mascot Possibilities, Trademark
The Commanders will honor the Hogs -- the offensive line from the 1980s and early 1990s that helped lead the team to Super Bowl victory -- over the weekend. But the celebration may come with some conflict. While legendary head coach Joe Gibbs will at at the game, some former...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
NBC Washington
Carson Wentz Named Commanders Starting Quarterback Vs. Browns
Carson Wentz named Commanders starting quarterback vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carson Wentz is the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback once again. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Wentz the club's QB1 on Wednesday, just four days after Wentz came on in relief of Taylor Heinicke in...
NBC Washington
Fans Commend J.J. Watt on Twitter Upon Retirement Announcement
Fans Commend J.J. Watt Upon Retirement Announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son. It’s safe to...
