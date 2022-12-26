ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Meet Polly-Saurus, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Polly-Saurus a 1-year-old Terrier mix. Polly-Saurus can be shy at first, but has a sweet personality, enjoys gentle pets, and will give you kisses. Polly-Saurus’ adoption fee is $250...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Christmas lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families. In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few: Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer The post Christmas lights in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

These places will be open on Christmas Day 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While most stores and restaurants close their doors every Dec. 25 on Christmas Day, some options are available. Whether you're scrambling to buy a last minute gift, have an emergency need, or just looking for a place to go with friends and family; Southern Colorado has you covered on the The post These places will be open on Christmas Day 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray’s daughter wasn’t due until January 7... But on the morning of December 22, after about an hour of contractions, Namba knew it was time to go to the hospital. She told 11 News she had not yet packed a hospital bag, and she was unable to take a shower prior to leaving their apartment due to Gray accidentally running the hot water in an attempt to keep the pipes from freezing overnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator

Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs law firm offering free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- McDivitt Law Firm announced it's continuing its Safe Ride Home Program that offers residents safe transportation for New Year's Eve. According to a press release, the law firm has provided more than 19,000 safe rides home since beginning the program in 2007. The program wasn't available in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Affordable housing project coming to southeast Springs

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A new, affordable housing project will break ground in January 2023, and will feature 133 units, with 10% of units reserved for veterans facing homelessness. Cohen-Esrey Development Group announced the closing of Panorama Heights earlier in December, and said the 133-unit affordable housing project will aim to address Colorado’s “housing […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy