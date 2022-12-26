Read full article on original website
FOX21News.com
Meet Polly-Saurus, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Polly-Saurus a 1-year-old Terrier mix. Polly-Saurus can be shy at first, but has a sweet personality, enjoys gentle pets, and will give you kisses. Polly-Saurus’ adoption fee is $250...
Flooding dampens holiday, tenants pick up the pieces
Centennial Plaza Apartment tenants are left to pick up the pieces after seven floors flooded on Christmas.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs family welcomes daughter in an unexpected way
As airlines catch up after a recent winter storm, many across the nation are expected to face more delays and cancellations in the coming weeks. Security cameras growing in popularity for Americans. Updated: 18 hours ago. Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts. WATCH - NORAD volunteers work to track Santa.
KRDO
Tiny dog reunited with family after being trapped in a Pueblo window well for days
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region attributes a good samaritan for the rescue of a tiny dog named Rowdy that was stuck for days in a window well. People living in a Pueblo neighborhood heard Rowdy barking for days but didn't realize he was...
Increase in demand forces Colorado food pantry to limit visits
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood nonprofit is starting the new year with a new problem. Visits to their food pantry have increased so much they have to start limiting them. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) said the number of families they give groceries to has doubled in two months.
Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
Christmas lights in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving around neighborhoods admiring Christmas lights decorations has become a tradition for many families. In Colorado Springs there are a few different areas that decorate every year, some even in tune to music from a radio station. Below, we compiled a few: Holiday Light Show at the Colorado Springs Pioneer The post Christmas lights in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
94kix.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
These places will be open on Christmas Day 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While most stores and restaurants close their doors every Dec. 25 on Christmas Day, some options are available. Whether you're scrambling to buy a last minute gift, have an emergency need, or just looking for a place to go with friends and family; Southern Colorado has you covered on the The post These places will be open on Christmas Day 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray’s daughter wasn’t due until January 7... But on the morning of December 22, after about an hour of contractions, Namba knew it was time to go to the hospital. She told 11 News she had not yet packed a hospital bag, and she was unable to take a shower prior to leaving their apartment due to Gray accidentally running the hot water in an attempt to keep the pipes from freezing overnight.
KRDO
Overnight winter storm makes for challenging roads across Palmer Divide and north Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service expects the overnight storm into Thursday to continue impacting traffic through the morning. According to the NWS, the impacts will be along the Palmer Divide until at least 8 a.m. with minor impacts expected through the late morning. It started...
milehighcre.com
Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator
Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
coloradopolitics.com
Let's respect the value of organized religions | Colorado Springs Gazette
With Christmas and Hannukah in the past, we enter a new year of religious holidays. It is time for all of humanity — religious and secular — to give more thanks for organized religion. In the coming spring, Catholics begin 40 days of Lent that lead to Easter...
Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
Two storms eyeing southern Colorado
Two storms are on the way to southern Colorado as the holiday season comes to a close. The mountains will get heavy snow with both and there is potential over the plains.
Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs law firm offering free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- McDivitt Law Firm announced it's continuing its Safe Ride Home Program that offers residents safe transportation for New Year's Eve. According to a press release, the law firm has provided more than 19,000 safe rides home since beginning the program in 2007. The program wasn't available in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
KKTV
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
Affordable housing project coming to southeast Springs
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A new, affordable housing project will break ground in January 2023, and will feature 133 units, with 10% of units reserved for veterans facing homelessness. Cohen-Esrey Development Group announced the closing of Panorama Heights earlier in December, and said the 133-unit affordable housing project will aim to address Colorado’s “housing […]
