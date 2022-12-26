ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

KTLA.com

‘Chipping away at the drought’: Multiple rainstorms expected to hit Southern California on NYE, next week

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Count down to 2023 with the Santa Monica Ferris wheel

The Santa Monica Pier will once again play host to a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown. The event, hosted by Pacific Park, will see the pier’s iconic Ferris wheel illuminate with thousands of LED lights to act as the countdown clock to 2023. The Pacific Wheel, which overlooks...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday was set to give way Monday to periods of stormy weather through the New Year’s weekend. Rain was expected to arrive in Northern California during the afternoon and evening, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges. The National Weather Service The post California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!

Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
PASADENA, CA

