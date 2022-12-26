Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KTLA.com
‘Chipping away at the drought’: Multiple rainstorms expected to hit Southern California on NYE, next week
Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
KTLA.com
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is a ‘beachside winter wonderland’
For more information on Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 26, 2022.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents
Long Beach has issued a rain advisory as wet conditions are expected through Tuesday and could return Saturday and continue into the New Year. The post Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Count down to 2023 with the Santa Monica Ferris wheel
The Santa Monica Pier will once again play host to a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown. The event, hosted by Pacific Park, will see the pier’s iconic Ferris wheel illuminate with thousands of LED lights to act as the countdown clock to 2023. The Pacific Wheel, which overlooks...
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
Cold winter storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday
From shorts and T-shirts to jackets and umbrellas. A cold winter storm headed to Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will have plummeted by around 20 degrees — only reaching into the 60s in downtown Los Angeles — since our warm Christmas Day weather. KTLA […]
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
Gelson’s to Open at West Edge, Debut Two Dining Concepts
The upscale market will serve as an anchor at the emerging West Edge retail & office plaza
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
KTLA.com
Rose Parade Deco Week: Donate Life, Building Industry Association of Southern California
It’s “deco week,” float decoration week, for all of the organizations building Rose Parade floats for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Gayle Anderson is in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats to see the decoration work required for the floats constructed for Donate Life and The Building Industry Association of Southern California.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday was set to give way Monday to periods of stormy weather through the New Year’s weekend. Rain was expected to arrive in Northern California during the afternoon and evening, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges. The National Weather Service The post California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy appeared first on KION546.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
Two Weeks Later, Detectives Continue Search For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Two weeks after she was initially reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to search for missing Santa Clarita woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to LASD reports. She is 5’04”, ...
Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions
Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make a stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.
iheart.com
DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!
Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
