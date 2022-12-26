ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Referees In Christmas Day Loss To Warriors

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IO54_0juWA7ie00

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was not happy with the referees following a 123-109 loss on Christmas Day to the Golden State Warriors.

When a player in the NBA calls out the referees or the way a game was officiated in his postgame remarks, they usually end up receiving an envelope with an enclosed fine from the league offices.

This will certainly be the case for Memphis Grizzlies’ wing Dillon Brooks at some point this week, as Brooks was very upset with the way his team’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day was officiated.

The Warriors, who are without both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, ended up beating a full-healthy Grizzlies team, who entered this game tied for the best record in the Western Conference, 123-109 thanks to their high energy and shooting from the perimeter.

Brooks, who is a very passionate and vocal player, was very into this game and after having conversations with the Warriors’ players and bench all night long, he found himself on the receiving-end of a taunt for one, this one coming from Klay Thompson after a big shot late in the game.

Following this loss, Brooks voiced his displeasure with the referees following this taunt from Thompson, citing that they made plenty of mistakes throughout this game.

“Refs let it happen,” Dillon Brooks said . “He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F---ing up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

Between trash talking and players yelling at the referees, there were a handful of technical fouls given out, something we should begin to get accustomed to anytime the Grizzlies and Warriors matchup with one another, as this has very quickly become one of the new growing rivalries in the NBA following their playoff series against one another a season ago.

The next matchup between Memphis and Golden State will take place on January 25 in San Francisco.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors

Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game. Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay:... The post Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy