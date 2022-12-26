Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Referees In Christmas Day Loss To Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was not happy with the referees following a 123-109 loss on Christmas Day to the Golden State Warriors.

When a player in the NBA calls out the referees or the way a game was officiated in his postgame remarks, they usually end up receiving an envelope with an enclosed fine from the league offices.

This will certainly be the case for Memphis Grizzlies’ wing Dillon Brooks at some point this week, as Brooks was very upset with the way his team’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day was officiated.

The Warriors, who are without both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, ended up beating a full-healthy Grizzlies team, who entered this game tied for the best record in the Western Conference, 123-109 thanks to their high energy and shooting from the perimeter.

Brooks, who is a very passionate and vocal player, was very into this game and after having conversations with the Warriors’ players and bench all night long, he found himself on the receiving-end of a taunt for one, this one coming from Klay Thompson after a big shot late in the game.

Following this loss, Brooks voiced his displeasure with the referees following this taunt from Thompson, citing that they made plenty of mistakes throughout this game.

“Refs let it happen,” Dillon Brooks said . “He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F---ing up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

Between trash talking and players yelling at the referees, there were a handful of technical fouls given out, something we should begin to get accustomed to anytime the Grizzlies and Warriors matchup with one another, as this has very quickly become one of the new growing rivalries in the NBA following their playoff series against one another a season ago.

The next matchup between Memphis and Golden State will take place on January 25 in San Francisco.

