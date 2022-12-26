ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands

Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippines growing as popular retirement destination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since COVID restrictions were lifted in the Philippines, tourism has been slowly picking up speed. Hawaii travel agency owner Rose Galanto says despite expensive airfares, Filipinos in Hawaii are booking trips back to their mother land. “I encourage everyone to travel, spend your money, you know, for...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI

