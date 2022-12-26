Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
KITV.com
Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
First concealed carry license approved in Honolulu
Namiki said now that HPD is issuing licenses, he is predicting that there will be a big increase in applications.
Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation
On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai'i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai'i Island taking a crew of three with it.
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers are losing patience with at least 30 flights canceled at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday as a winter storm continues to impact the busiest travel period of the year. And some who arrived days ago are still waiting for their bags. The...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands
Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippines growing as popular retirement destination
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since COVID restrictions were lifted in the Philippines, tourism has been slowly picking up speed. Hawaii travel agency owner Rose Galanto says despite expensive airfares, Filipinos in Hawaii are booking trips back to their mother land. “I encourage everyone to travel, spend your money, you know, for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel chaos continues to be felt across the country, including Hawaii. Nearly 3,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled on Tuesday as the fallout from a winter storm continues. Southwest passengers are by far the hardest hit, with the CEO apologizing to travelers for the mess.
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
KITV.com
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022
In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
New renewal rules for kūpuna licenses begins soon
The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.
