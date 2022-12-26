Read full article on original website
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
Portland’s Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas. The City of Portland is hosting its own celebration on Thursday complete with performances, music and of course – food!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the head chef of Heavy...
Pets with trauma, extreme fear get second chance at new Behavior and Rescue Center
The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center recently welcomed its first group of shelter pets.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market
Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
Vancouver police: Girl who went missing on Christmas Day found safe
A 12-year-old Vancouver girl who went missing on Christmas Day was found safe in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, police said.
Oregon DHS seeks help finding missing Portland teen believed to be in danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in danger. Taylor Halbrook, 16, who is in foster care, was reported missing from Southeast Portland on Dec. 24. DHS did not say why they believe Halbrook may be in danger.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Lebanon High School girls return home after being stranded by flight delays
LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local high school girls basketball team is making their way back to Portland after being stuck for five days. The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team arrived in Orlando on December 18 for the KSA Basketball Tournament. They were supposed to fly back to Portland on December 23, just in time for Christmas, but the bad weather had other plans, leaving them stuck at Miami airport for 13 hours.
Endangered woman, 60, returns home safe after going missing in Portland storm
Update: Portland Police said Tuesday afternoon Arueda Willeto has found her way home, returning safely on her own. A 60-year-old east Portland woman was reported missing Monday afternoon, 30 minutes after a passer-by called police to request a welfare check for a lost and confused woman. Portland Police are asking...
Portland Police: Missing 60-year-old woman returns home, is safe
The Portland Police Bureau says a missing 60-year-old resident suffering from dementia and bronchitis has been found.
81-year-old man with dementia missing from Centennial Neighborhood found safe
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a missing and endangered man from the Centennial Neighborhood has been found safe. East Precinct officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue just before 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a missing person. According to...
Oregon winter storm: Portland area hit with high winds, outages
Note: Please check OregonLive’s home page for latest updates Tuesday evening. Final update of this article was 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy overnight rain and high winds have contributed to power outages, flooding and downed trees across the Portland metro region and the coast Tuesday. Drivers in the Portland area...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
Missing Native American woman with dementia found safe
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a missing elderly Native American woman with dementia has returned home safe. Police first asked for the public’s help finding Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia earlier Tuesday. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with Willeto who appeared confused and lost.
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
