Cascade Locks, OR

kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market

Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon DHS seeks help finding missing Portland teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in danger. Taylor Halbrook, 16, who is in foster care, was reported missing from Southeast Portland on Dec. 24. DHS did not say why they believe Halbrook may be in danger.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Lebanon High School girls return home after being stranded by flight delays

LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local high school girls basketball team is making their way back to Portland after being stuck for five days. The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team arrived in Orlando on December 18 for the KSA Basketball Tournament. They were supposed to fly back to Portland on December 23, just in time for Christmas, but the bad weather had other plans, leaving them stuck at Miami airport for 13 hours.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Missing Native American woman with dementia found safe

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a missing elderly Native American woman with dementia has returned home safe. Police first asked for the public’s help finding Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia earlier Tuesday. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with Willeto who appeared confused and lost.
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR

There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
PORTLAND, OR

