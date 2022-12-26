“The dear ones in glory, how they beckon me to come…But I long to meet my Savior first of all.” —- Fanny Crosby. Sympathy is expressed to the families of Minnie Lee Henley Tidwell (6-8-37 to12-19-22) – New Friendship; Billy Wayne Faulkner (4-28-42 to 12-19-22) – Memory Gardens; Leonard Wayne Welch (1-26-36 to 12-24-22) his wife, Ruth died in 2018. They had four children – Brian, Ricky, David and Sharon. I was Brian’s junior high teacher. He had excellent manners and high values – Mt. Evergreen in Iuka, Miss.; John Edward “Ed” Morris (11-24-32 to 12-26-22) beloved husband of Betty Horne Morris who died Feb. 14, 2022. Their children are Jeff, Joe and Carol, a trio very dedicated to the care and comfort of both parents – Henderson City; and Bobby Wayne Harvey (7-20-42 to 12-22-22) graduated from Chester County High School in 1960 – Unity Cemetery.

