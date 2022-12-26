Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
LEONARD WELCH Obituary – Jan. 26, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2022
Leonard Wayne Welch, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Shackelford Funeral Directors- Crook Ave. Chapel with Ralph Culp officiating. Burial took place the following day at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Iuka, Miss. The...
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
The hustle and bustle of Christmas is over. Everyone has been busy with shopping, decorating, cooking and holiday gatherings, and now it is time to start putting away the decorations. I hope all of you enjoyed Christmas but also remembered the Reason for the Season – the birth of our savior Jesus Christ.
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WAPT
Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon
CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
Chester County Independent
News from the Jacks Creek Community of Chester County
“The dear ones in glory, how they beckon me to come…But I long to meet my Savior first of all.” —- Fanny Crosby. Sympathy is expressed to the families of Minnie Lee Henley Tidwell (6-8-37 to12-19-22) – New Friendship; Billy Wayne Faulkner (4-28-42 to 12-19-22) – Memory Gardens; Leonard Wayne Welch (1-26-36 to 12-24-22) his wife, Ruth died in 2018. They had four children – Brian, Ricky, David and Sharon. I was Brian’s junior high teacher. He had excellent manners and high values – Mt. Evergreen in Iuka, Miss.; John Edward “Ed” Morris (11-24-32 to 12-26-22) beloved husband of Betty Horne Morris who died Feb. 14, 2022. Their children are Jeff, Joe and Carol, a trio very dedicated to the care and comfort of both parents – Henderson City; and Bobby Wayne Harvey (7-20-42 to 12-22-22) graduated from Chester County High School in 1960 – Unity Cemetery.
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
WBBJ
Shortage leaves hundreds without water
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents in Hardin County, along with many others, have experienced lingering effects after the winter storm before Christmas. To help combat the freezing temps, they did what they thought would be a help in the long run. “People running their water to keep their pipes...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
hottytoddy.com
Several Announce 2023 Election Bids in Lafayette County Races
Lafayette County residents will vote in 2023 in several county elections. While the qualifying period doesn’t officially begin until Jan. 3, several people have already announced their intentions to run for office – with a few choosing whole new career paths. Lafayette County Supervisor and Board President Mike...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
