Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
The hustle and bustle of Christmas is over. Everyone has been busy with shopping, decorating, cooking and holiday gatherings, and now it is time to start putting away the decorations. I hope all of you enjoyed Christmas but also remembered the Reason for the Season – the birth of our savior Jesus Christ.
Chester County Independent
2022 Chester County Independent Year in Review
Jan. 6 – Bruno crowned cutest in calendar contest. Bruno knows how to make an entrance. He danced into the newspaper office Tuesday afternoon, excited to meet everyone and claim his prize as Top Dog in the Chester County Independent annual pet calendar contest. Of 45 entries and 3,208...
Chester County Independent
News from the Jacks Creek Community of Chester County
“The dear ones in glory, how they beckon me to come…But I long to meet my Savior first of all.” —- Fanny Crosby. Sympathy is expressed to the families of Minnie Lee Henley Tidwell (6-8-37 to12-19-22) – New Friendship; Billy Wayne Faulkner (4-28-42 to 12-19-22) – Memory Gardens; Leonard Wayne Welch (1-26-36 to 12-24-22) his wife, Ruth died in 2018. They had four children – Brian, Ricky, David and Sharon. I was Brian’s junior high teacher. He had excellent manners and high values – Mt. Evergreen in Iuka, Miss.; John Edward “Ed” Morris (11-24-32 to 12-26-22) beloved husband of Betty Horne Morris who died Feb. 14, 2022. Their children are Jeff, Joe and Carol, a trio very dedicated to the care and comfort of both parents – Henderson City; and Bobby Wayne Harvey (7-20-42 to 12-22-22) graduated from Chester County High School in 1960 – Unity Cemetery.
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
Chester County Independent
LEONARD WELCH Obituary – Jan. 26, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2022
Leonard Wayne Welch, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Shackelford Funeral Directors- Crook Ave. Chapel with Ralph Culp officiating. Burial took place the following day at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Iuka, Miss. The...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Chester County Independent
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
wnbjtv.com
Thousands in Henderson County are facing a Water Outage
LEXINGTON, Tenn. - The cold weather has left much of Henderson County without water since Friday. The problems are frozen pipes and leaks. While crews from Lexington Utilities work to fix the problems, the utility is giving cases of water and filling up anyone’s containers at the fairgrounds on First Street in Lexington.
Chester County Independent
Former Morris Plumbing owner John Edward Morris dies
John Edward Morris, 90, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Franklin. The family will receive visitors Dec. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Following the visitation, a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Gleaner’s House through First United Methodist Church or contributing to the charity of your choice in his memory.
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Chester County Independent
John Morris Obituary – Nov. 24, 1932 – Dec. 26, 2022
John Edward Morris, 90, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Franklin. On Dec. 31, the family will receive visitors from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Following the visitation, a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Gleaner’s House through First United Methodist Church or contributing to the charity of your choice in his memory.
WBBJ
Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crash in north Jackson. A vehicle reportedly ran into the sign in front of the old YMCA building on Campbell Street Monday night. Our crews received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m. Jackson police say there were...
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
WBBJ
Shortage leaves hundreds without water
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents in Hardin County, along with many others, have experienced lingering effects after the winter storm before Christmas. To help combat the freezing temps, they did what they thought would be a help in the long run. “People running their water to keep their pipes...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/22 – 12/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
