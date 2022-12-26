ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Chester County Independent

East Chester recognized as a Reward School

The Tennessee Department of Education recently announced the schools which have been named Reward Schools for 2021-22. Among those schools is East Chester Elementary. In accordance with Tennessee’s accountability system, as well as federal and state law, the Tennessee Department of Education names schools that are excelling, as well as those who need additional support.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy