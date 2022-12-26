ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacks Creek, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Chester County Independent

News from the Enville Community of Chester County

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone is having a great week! I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas with your family and friends. With the weather we had over the holiday, some flights were delayed or canceled. The road conditions were treacherous for those driving home for the holidays; hopefully, everyone was safe and had a blessed time!
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

BOBBY STEWARD Obituary – June 28, 1936 – Dec. 19, 2022

Bobby Lee Steward, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Deanburg Baptist Church with Jerry Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. service time Thursday at the church. He was born June 28, 1936.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

LEONARD WELCH Obituary – Jan. 26, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2022

Leonard Wayne Welch, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Shackelford Funeral Directors- Crook Ave. Chapel with Ralph Culp officiating. Burial took place the following day at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Iuka, Miss. The...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Former Morris Plumbing owner John Edward Morris dies

John Edward Morris, 90, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Franklin. The family will receive visitors Dec. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Following the visitation, a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Gleaner’s House through First United Methodist Church or contributing to the charity of your choice in his memory.
FRANKLIN, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop

The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

BILLY FAULKNER Obituary – April 28, 1942 – Dec. 19, 2022

Billy Wayne Faulkner, 80, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Bill’s Auto/Truck parts owner Billy Faulkner buried December 22

Billy Wayne Faulkner, 80, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Shackelford Funeral Directors Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. Faulkner started his own business, Bills Auto and Truck Parts, in the early 1980s. See the obituaries section for the...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Eagles and Eaglettes both left JCM with a win

Chester County High School Basketball traveled to Jackson Central-Merry to do their business on the courts in their last game before Christmas. Both the girls and boys won their games by a good amount. The Eaglettes won their contest 53-30. At the end of the first quarter, the two teams...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy