News from the Enville Community of Chester County
Hello from Enville! I hope everyone is having a great week! I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas with your family and friends. With the weather we had over the holiday, some flights were delayed or canceled. The road conditions were treacherous for those driving home for the holidays; hopefully, everyone was safe and had a blessed time!
BOBBY STEWARD Obituary – June 28, 1936 – Dec. 19, 2022
Bobby Lee Steward, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Deanburg Baptist Church with Jerry Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. service time Thursday at the church. He was born June 28, 1936.
LEONARD WELCH Obituary – Jan. 26, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2022
Leonard Wayne Welch, 86, of Henderson passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Shackelford Funeral Directors- Crook Ave. Chapel with Ralph Culp officiating. Burial took place the following day at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Iuka, Miss. The...
Former Morris Plumbing owner John Edward Morris dies
John Edward Morris, 90, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Franklin. The family will receive visitors Dec. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Following the visitation, a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Gleaner’s House through First United Methodist Church or contributing to the charity of your choice in his memory.
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
BILLY FAULKNER Obituary – April 28, 1942 – Dec. 19, 2022
Billy Wayne Faulkner, 80, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
Bill’s Auto/Truck parts owner Billy Faulkner buried December 22
Billy Wayne Faulkner, 80, of Henderson passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Shackelford Funeral Directors Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. Faulkner started his own business, Bills Auto and Truck Parts, in the early 1980s. See the obituaries section for the...
Chester County Eagles and Eaglettes both left JCM with a win
Chester County High School Basketball traveled to Jackson Central-Merry to do their business on the courts in their last game before Christmas. Both the girls and boys won their games by a good amount. The Eaglettes won their contest 53-30. At the end of the first quarter, the two teams...
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – injury and weapon, domestic assault – injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Frederick Griffin, 18, Henderson, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol, contributing to the...
