John Edward Morris, 90, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Franklin. The family will receive visitors Dec. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Following the visitation, a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Gleaner’s House through First United Methodist Church or contributing to the charity of your choice in his memory.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO