El Paso, TX

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Guy Fieri Fans! Check Out The Restaurants Closest To Midland/Odessa That Guy Has Featured On His Show!

I don't know about you but I am a Guy Fieri fan. Hands down, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is my show. Even if I've seen an episode before, don't count me out, I'm down to watch again in case I missed something the first time. I especially love when Guy comes to Texas. I have kept track of several restaurants throughout the state that he has visited in the hopes of trying them out one day!
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Police verify body of man reported washed up on Isla Mujeres beach

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police were part of the initial responding team after the body of a man washed up on shore. On Tuesday morning, the body of an adult male was seen on the shore of Playa Norte. Emergency services received the report around 8:30 a.m....
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm

Roxy's Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm
