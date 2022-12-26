Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Related
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Guy Fieri Fans! Check Out The Restaurants Closest To Midland/Odessa That Guy Has Featured On His Show!
I don't know about you but I am a Guy Fieri fan. Hands down, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is my show. Even if I've seen an episode before, don't count me out, I'm down to watch again in case I missed something the first time. I especially love when Guy comes to Texas. I have kept track of several restaurants throughout the state that he has visited in the hopes of trying them out one day!
cbs4local.com
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
ComSAR locates, helps lost hiking party that included minor and 2 dogs get off mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue team helped a lost woman hiker along with a minor and two dogs get their way back down off the mountain Monday evening at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park. The ComSAR was able to locate the party and bring them safely […]
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Rental cars sold out after travelers stranded due to Southwest flight cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Southwest Airlines flight cancelations do not look good for El Paso’s Sun Bowl game set for Friday. Hundreds are stranded in El Paso while more are expected to fly in time for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands of flights from...
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
Kelly Center looking for clothes donations to help people with job interviews, employment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief needs your help to get people ready for job interviews and find jobs. The center, located at 915 N. Florence St., is seeking donations of new and gently used clothing for men and women. Men’s clothing, especially warm clothes and coats, are among the […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
KVIA
City of El Paso holiday closures
EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Ever Wonder How El Paso’s Lucchese Boots Make Their Awesome Boots?
The legendary Texas bootmaker has been at it since 1883 and has been based in El Paso since 1986. Sam Lucchese started Lucchese Boots with a contract to make cavalry boots for he army. In the 1940's, he landed a contract to make a pair of boots representing each of the United States.
KVIA
Doctors urging patients to schedule surgeries as soon as possible as their end-of-year schedules fill up
EL PASO, Texas -- Doctors are seeing their end-of-year schedules fill up earlier as more people try to get the most out of high-deductible plans, and are therefore urging patients to schedule surgeries as soon as possible. By the end of every year, most people have made their deductibles, meaning...
riviera-maya-news.com
Police verify body of man reported washed up on Isla Mujeres beach
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police were part of the initial responding team after the body of a man washed up on shore. On Tuesday morning, the body of an adult male was seen on the shore of Playa Norte. Emergency services received the report around 8:30 a.m....
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm
Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies, and California and Virginia residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Comments / 1