Country diary 1972: An excursion into hare mythology

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VDQZ_0juW7Zsz00
Brown hare (Lepus europaeus) sitting up on snow in the Cairngorms national park, Scotland.

MACHYNLLETH: On Christmas Eve, when driving home along our local lane, I was surprised to see a hare leap out in front of my car. I braked quickly and the hare escaped. But it left me wondering why it had acted no imprudently. After all, hares are cautious enough most of the time, so why these occasional moments of apparent insanity? No doubt I would soon have forgotten this incident, but next day I received as a Christmas present a book called The Leaping Hare, by George Ewart Evans and David Thomson. This splendid collection of information told me quite a few things I had not heard of concerning the natural history of this curious creature. But its most original chapters took me on an enthralling excursion into hare mythology and superstitions, scores and scores of them. I had no idea what a powerful symbol the hare has been for man since the earliest times, and how deeply it has evidently burrowed into our subconscious minds.

I am left with a rare feeling of gratitude that I belong to an age that has thrown off at least a few superstitions. What a misery when setting off on a journey to have to turn back in dread because you met a hare on the road and knew it was a terrible omen. Yes, this is a truly entertaining book (even if it doesn’t tell me why hares leap out in front of my car).

