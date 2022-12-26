Read full article on original website
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
'1923': Where to Watch the Cast of the Show on Film and TV
1923 premiered to record numbers for Paramount. It's a prequel of the drama Yellowstone, and ties in to Yellowstone: 1883, which all follow the history and rise to prominence of the family Dutton. As Kevin Costner holds the reins as John Dutton in Yellowstone, this installment will feature similarly prominent Hollywood names, namely Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
‘Mandy’ Reinvigorates 1970s Legacy in Psychedelic Horror Movie
Mandy (2018) is a difficult film to pin down: part revenge film, part visual art piece, it is a film that has continued to defy attempts to categorize it. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, it has built up a cult following since its release, and started what this author has lovingly termed the Cageissance, for lead actor Nicolas Cage, much like the McConaissance did for Matthew McConaughey post True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club. Mandy is a neon-drenched nightmare that takes on themes of revenge, misogyny and psychedelic reality shifts. Although this film is a contemporary one, and is set in the early 1980s, the turbulent legacy of the 1970s is evident in the dynamics between all the main characters and in the tense, uneasy questions the film poses about our right to live on our own terms, and the lack of protection from those who would do us harm.
The Worst Series Finales in TV
A series finale gives the creative team a chance to give the fans a heartfelt thank you for the time they’ve invested. M*A*S*H*, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and recently DC's Stargirl, are all shows that went out on the right foot, not always giving the fans what they wanted, but all giving them what they needed to bring closure to their experience. Then there are the ones that give the fans a big royal bird, ending the show by leaving a sour taste that, in some cases, taints the entire run of the show with just how awful the finale is. Here are some of the worst TV series finales.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar Reveal What They Regret About 'Smallville'
Series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar owe a lot to adolescence. Deciding to chronicle that part of a character’s life has given them two mega-hits: Smallville and Wednesday. However, these two shows premiered over 20 years apart from each other, and Smallville came to life in a very different TV world. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gough and Millar talked about the young Superman series and if they have any regrets about it.
Why 'Gossip Girl's Reboot Needs to Continue Exploring Its Moral Conflicts
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, following a new slew of students from Constance and St. Jude’s private school, like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), had put a modern twist on being a teenager in the renaissance age of social media. Along with Julien, the series follows counterparts of the original gang — her sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), frenemy Monet (Savannah Smith), best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) with her boyfriends Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty), on-and-off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and confidant Luna (Zión Moreno) — who all play a starring role in the new era of the notorious gossip Queen that ruled New York with an iron fist not even a full decade prior. Their privilege makes their secrets front-page news, making life for these teenagers even more complex. When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, it was difficult to see how the series would bring back the infamous and anonymous gossip that had been laid to rest by creator Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) after he revealed his story in the series finale of the original show. However, the Gossip Girl reboot finds a surprising new way to make this story work, which is teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) actively leading the charge against their own students as the new and improved Gossip Girl. Still, the question remains: Can one maintain their morality while running one of the most nefarious sources of gossip to ever exist?
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023
Amazon looks to be kicking off 2023 in a big way on Prime Video. January will bring brand-new seasons of some of Prime Video's biggest shows including The Legend of Vox Machina and Hunters. The service will also be premiering the brand-new romantic action-comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Cheech Marin, Lenny Kravitz, and recent Emmy Winner and The White Lotus alumni Jennifer Coolidge. One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 will also be making its way to Prime Video in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside other hit movies from 2022 including B.J. Novak's satirical thriller Vengeance, the mockumentary Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, and the chilling prequel Orphan: First Kill. For those who can't wait to see some of 2023's biggest films like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, you're in luck as select titles from the franchises starring Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford will be making their way to the service in the new year.
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Reveal If We Will See Avallac'h in the Main Series
Of the characters that we might have expected to see in The Witcher: Blood Origin, there were quite a few surprises, but none bigger than the reveal of Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) and his connection to Ciri (Freya Allan) after the credits, where we were taken back to the beginning of Ciri's story, when she was just a princess sneaking out of the castle to play in the streets with the regular people. Anyone who is familiar with The Witcher books and lore surrounding the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski knows that Avallac'h plays a large part in Ciri's story. Collider's own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with showrunners Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also showrunner of The Witcher series, about Avallac'h and how they introduced the element of time travel with his character.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
'What Lies Beneath' Had Harrison Ford Playing Against Type to Marvelous Effect
In the fading summer of 1999, Robert Zemeckis took a break from the filming of Cast Away to make What Lies Beneath, a ghostly thriller set against the banks of Lake Champlain in picturesque Burlington, Vermont. Taking cues from several Old Hollywood classics of the genre but adding a spectral twist to proceedings, Zemeckis went on to craft one of the most underrated and effective offerings from that era (released at a time when there was a lot of competition in flicks like Stir of Echoes and The Sixth Sense). Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford were his first choices for the leads roles -- Claire and Dr. Norman Spencer, an apparently happy couple with demons to spare -- and swiftly made themselves available. Ford reportedly made sure to clear space in his schedule to accommodate Beneath, and for unsuspecting viewers predisposed to seeing a certain heroic brand of Ford, it ended up proving to be one of the most surprising and exciting turns of his illustrious film career.
10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'
Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.
What's New on Netflix in January 2023
With December almost at its end, that means we are entering a new year and the first month of 2023 brings an exciting new slate of movies and shows that are making their way to Netflix. Among the titles is That '90s Show, a spin-off/sequel to the beloved sitcom That '70s Show following a new cast of rebellious teens and the return of some familiar faces. From playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Stan Edgar in The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito is going to star in another new high-profile series this January with the highly ambitious heist series Kaleidoscope, an eight-part series that will allow viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want before the finale. Christian Bale will find himself reteaming with director Scott Cooper for the gothic mystery film The Pale Blue Eye which will also feature an unexpected cameo from a recently elected senator. Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also return for their second seasons. Kenya Barris will assemble a comedy dream team with his directorial debut You People, a comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Drefus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Lauren London. Other notable titles making their way to Netflix in January include the 2022 animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the original Top Gun, and the acclaimed documentary The Pez Outlaw.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
Top 10 Movies of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 is coming to a close, and it was quite the year for the film industry—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects. The industry this year has had its ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and major wins and major losses. Some may say that 2022 was one of the best years in terms of new films in some time.
'Thor: The Dark World': What Really Happened Behind the Scenes
Because of its status as one of the most derided Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, the general conversation surrounding Thor: The Dark World has largely focused solely on its artistic shortcomings. Those drawbacks are certainly worth talking about, but it’s somewhat shocking that more attention hasn’t been paid to the chaotic production that this feature endured. Marvel Studios productions have often faced tumultuous behind-the-scenes struggles (just ask the original Ant-Man), but even by comparison to other tormented projects from this studio, Thor: The Dark World had an especially complicated history that included a brief brush with future Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. No wonder the final product was so underwhelming.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Most Watched Movie Globally on Paramount+
Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.
'M3GAN' First Look Featurette Showcases Some Killer New Moves
It's nice to have a friend unless that friend is M3GAN, the killer doll equipped with artificial intelligence that likes to mutilate and loves to get down. The upcoming killer doll movie, a promisingly ridiculous new addition to the genre, is set to be released to theaters on January 6, 2023. And in anticipation of the new film, Universal has released a new first look featurette that gives us a glimpse into the new film.
