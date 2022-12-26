On Christmas Eve, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams — the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft — liked a post on Twitter from a fan begging the Lions to put him in the game and throw the ball his way. The 21-year-old, coming off surgery to repair the ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff title game last January, has been targeted twice over the past two games and five times overall in...

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO