Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Norman Powell
Kawhi Leonard has now played with Norman Powell on the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers. During that 2018-19 season that ended in a championship, Powell was a role player averaging just 18.8 minutes per contest. Having now established himself as a capable scorer, Powell is a key piece to what the Clippers are doing.
LeBron James’ questioning his future with the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James is an 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion. He’s earned four regular-season MVP awards and four NBA Finals
Zion Williamson, Pelicans try to extend streak vs. 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by five points with less than three minutes remaining Wednesday night. That’s
Fox 59
NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks
Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
Vegas red-sidency: Niners fans set to take over Raiders' stadium
The San Francisco 49ers’ next game will technically be on the road. But you probably won’t be able to tell by looking at the color of the crowd. Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale partner of the NFL, is projecting that 49ers fans will occupy 60% of the crowd for their New Year's Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. ...
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams trusting 'patience' in search of more targets
On Christmas Eve, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams — the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft — liked a post on Twitter from a fan begging the Lions to put him in the game and throw the ball his way. The 21-year-old, coming off surgery to repair the ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff title game last January, has been targeted twice over the past two games and five times overall in...
Fox 59
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Fox 59
Commanders Name Carson Wentz Starting QB for Week 17
Washington makes a quarterback change ahead of a crucial game. Carson Wentz, who last started for the Commanders in their 12–7 win over the Bears back in Week 6, has regained his spot more than two months later. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that he, and not Taylor Heinicke, will lead the way when Washington hosts the Browns on Sunday.
Comments / 0