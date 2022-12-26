Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puerto Rican Food Truck to Soon Open Orlando Brick and Mortar
“We will be adding various plates in this new location, but I’m not ready to disclose details.”
WESH
Eatonville native launches ‘Land Back’ campaign in opposition to development plans
EATONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive by the historic town of Eatonville this week, your drive may look a little different. New signs lined Kennedy Boulevard and Wymore Road on Wednesday morning. They are part of a grassroots campaign to get the “land back,” as the signs say.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
Cuban Cafe to Soon Open in Palm Bay
“I have always loved the food industry. It has always been my dream to open a restaurant since I came to this country and, finally, the right moment arrived. Now I’m ready to sell the food I love while serving the public."
orlandoweekly.com
Top tables: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2022
This was a year when third-culture cooking really made an impression in restaurants around the city. A new generation of chefs not only found their place amid the pull of competing cultures and. traditions, but celebrated their personal journeys through food, and in the process redefined “authenticity” of cuisine....
WESH
Proposed road changes to Edgewater Drive spark mixed reactions
ORLANDO, Fla. — College Park is slated for a makeover. Most specifically its main drag, Edgewater Drive. The project is expected to stretch from Par to Lakeview. And like any proposed change, there are going to be discussions and disagreements over how it should move ahead. "I think the...
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
bungalower
Cool Job Alert: Gift Shop Clerk at Mennello Museum
Our friends at the Mennello Museum of American Art (Facebook | Website) are looking for a new clerk to run the front desk and the gift shop in their Ivanhoe Village venue. The role is required to perform a variety of tasks related to admission and running the art gallery. You would greet visitors, process admission and membership payments, and provide information about the museum, its programs, and current exhibits.
bungalower
Touring drag show attracts protest at Plaza Live
A touring drag show, “A Drag Queen Christmas” that made a stop tonight at The Plaza Live in the Milk District attracted quite a crowd, inside and outside, after it sparked backlash from state officials and a written warning. The holiday-themed tour features performers from the hit reality...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
bungalower
Amazing Acro-Cats circus returning to Orlando in January
The Amazing Acro-Cats (Website) will be returning to Orlando with their traveling troupe of trained kitties in January 2023. The Acro-Cats will be performing from January 20-23 at the Orlando Repertory Theater’s Black Box Theater at 1001 Princeton Street [GMap] in Loch Haven Park, showcasing the talents of former orphans, rescues, and strays. The show includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, playing drums and guitars, and probably doing your taxes or something.
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
