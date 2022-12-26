Read full article on original website
The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur
A new bull market for stocks won't commence until the Fed stops hiking interest rates, according to DataTrek Research said. Additionally, investors need to have confidence in earnings expectations heading into a potential recession. "It is hard to imagine volatility declining until we get clarity on Fed policy and corporate...
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
US stocks will perform 'pretty well over the next several months' and the risk of a recession is waning, says Credit Suisse's chief US equity strategist
US stocks are set to perform well over the "next several months", according to Jonathan Golub, amid falling inflation expectations and a potential pickup in consumption.
Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields bumped higher in thin holiday trading as investors looked to close out the final few trading days of the year buoyed by China's Covid reopening. Stocks pared earlier gains following a weaker-than-expected reading for pending home sales, which slumped to...
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year
Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.
CNBC
Meat bans, soaring gold prices and ‘un-Brexit’? One bank's ‘outrageous’ predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Elon Musk has lost $132 billion in 2022 after Tesla's 68% crash - but that still makes him the world's 2nd richest person
Elon Musk's most valuable asset is now his equity stake in SpaceX, which is worth an estimated $47 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
US News and World Report
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tech stocks will jump 20% in 2023 by dodging Fed headwinds after this year's 'horror show,' Wedbush says
Tech stocks are at "great entry levels" for long-term investors after Apple, Amazon and other behemoths suffered big losses in 2022, Wedbush said.
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022
In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022. The report, released earlier this month, highlights trending topics across a number of key categories, including news, celebrities, movies, scenic destination spots and more, and provides ranked lists of popular search terms for each one. In descending chronological order, the top five leading...
US News and World Report
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
US stocks fall as China's COVID surge sparks oil demand fears and sends energy sector lower
US stocks closed down on Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session. The Nasdaq led the market decline while, the energy sector was the biggest loser on the S&P 500. Oil prices dropped as investors grew worried over the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China. US stocks ended...
CNET
TikTok Under Pressure as Biden Administration Scrutinizes Chinese Ownership
The Chinese owners of TikTok may be facing pressure to divest. The security concerns of the popular social media platform have led some Biden administration officials to push for a sale of the company's US operations "to ensure Beijing can't harness the app for espionage and political influence," according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed sources.
U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge
Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
