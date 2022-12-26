ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
US News and World Report

China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan

China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
CBS Miami

"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022

In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022. The report, released earlier this month, highlights trending topics across a number of key categories, including news, celebrities, movies, scenic destination spots and more, and provides ranked lists of popular search terms for each one. In descending chronological order, the top five leading...
CNET

TikTok Under Pressure as Biden Administration Scrutinizes Chinese Ownership

The Chinese owners of TikTok may be facing pressure to divest. The security concerns of the popular social media platform have led some Biden administration officials to push for a sale of the company's US operations "to ensure Beijing can't harness the app for espionage and political influence," according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed sources.
CBS Minnesota

U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge

Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
US News and World Report

Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...

