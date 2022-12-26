Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Giants S Xavier McKinney has 21-day practice window opened
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he sustained fractured fingers
Bills Playoff Scenarios: How the Bills Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage in Week 17
How the Buffalo Bills can clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the AFC in Week 17. The post Bills Playoff Scenarios: How the Bills Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage in Week 17 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out
Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Vander Esch didn't practice during Week 17 prep due to a neck injury and wasn't expected to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him officially ruled out. Micah Parsons (hand) is questionable, so the Cowboys may be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tennessee.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Thursday
Ekblad (upper body) will play Thursday against Montreal. Ekblad was injured Friday in the Panthers' last game before the holiday break, but he ended up being the beneficiary of the league's schedule as Florida has had the last five days off. Ekblad has four goals and 14 points in 24 games this season, but he's only picked up two assists (both against New Jersey on Dec. 17) in his last eight games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: No return to practice
Jackson (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Tyler Huntley is taking the first-team reps and preparing for a fourth consecutive start. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Jackson would return to some kind of on-field activity this week, but that might just mean running and individual work rather than actually practicing. The Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday night, and Jackson has two more chances to be cleared for practice before then.
Chase Audige helps Northwestern beat Brown
Chase Audige had a game-high 24 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career as Northwestern concluded nonconference play
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 49ers haven't provided word on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive development that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of Bosa to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his chances to take the field in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could fall back to No. 3 RB role
Jordan Mason is doing better with his tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, which could result in him resuming backup RB duties while Davis-Price reverts to the third-back role. Davis-Price surprisingly worked as San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey against the Commanders on Saturday, and he...
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Likely to regain No. 2 RB role
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mason is "doing great" in his recovery from a tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Mason played in last Saturday's win over Washington but was limited to special teams. Tyrion Davis-Price took over the backup RB role behind Christian McCaffrey in that contest, but Mason is expected to again work behind McCaffrey in Week 17 now that he is showing improvement. Mason had been very effective in his previous three games prior to Saturday, tallying 171 rushing yards on 23 carries.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
CBS Sports
Tyler Badie: Parts ways with Ravens
Badie terminated his practice squad contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log. Badie was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and saw ample opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently waived. The Missouri product then signed to Baltimore's practice squad and spent the entire season there before terminating his contract Wednesday. It's unclear if he's found another team, but after rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding another 330 yards and four TDs as a pass catcher in his senior collegiate season last year, there figures to be some interest in him from other organizations.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans
By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries to finish up the day. Bass may not be done dealing with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr benched: QBs most likely to be on Raiders' wish list for 2023, including top options and long shots
The Raiders are benching Derek Carr for backup Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season despite still being mathematically alive in the playoff race. "We think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," Josh McDaniels told reporters. "Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in [and is] very supportive. ... There's a lot to be sorted through once the season's over."
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss
Blankenship recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. With fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) unavailable yet again this past weekend, Blankenship was able to log career highs in both snaps played (69) and stops (eight) Saturday in Dallas. However, now that Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined on injured reserve for each of Philadelphia's last four matchups, he'll be eligible to suit up versus New Orleans on New Year's Day following an elevation to the team's active roster, which would ultimately result in a possible deduction in usage for Blankenship.
Comments / 0