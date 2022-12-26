Read full article on original website
Dolphins, Patriots square off with playoff chances at stake
MIAMI (8-7) at NEW ENGLAND (7-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Dolphins won 20-7 on Sept. 11 in Miami. LAST WEEK: Dolphins lost to Packers 26-20; Patriots lost to Bengals 22-18 DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (27), PASS (2), SCORING (9T) DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (10), PASS...
Rams vs. Chargers: Will Bolts DE Joey Bosa Play in Battle of LA?
In a game that is significant for the Los Angeles Chargers' postseason position, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to play a bit of the spoiler role while also getting some LA bragging rights with a potential win.
Lions need win over Bears to keep hopes alive for playoffs
CHICAGO (3-12) at DETROIT (7-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Lions by 5 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 5-9-1; Lions 10-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 104-76-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Bears 31-30 on Nov. 13 at Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears lost 35-13 to Bills; Lions lost...
Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on...
Jets’ White feeling good, ready for ‘tremendous opportunity’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White’s phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
Why the Commanders believe Carson Wentz will be the ‘spark’ they really need
Why the Commanders believe Wentz will be the 'spark' they need originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Now that he’s starting at quarterback again for the Commanders, Carson Wentz will face a lot of figurative pressure. The way he handled literal pressure in his reps against the 49ers this past Saturday has Ron Rivera confident that Wentz will come through.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn’t be more complimentary...
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing
Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence’s 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on...
Chicago Bears could hire Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren as next CEO
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a search to replace current president and CEO Ted Phillips who has
Milwaukee takes on Oakland for conference showdown
Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -1.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers take on Trey Townsend and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Horizon action. The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 on their home court. Oakland...
Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa...
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson’s head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. “I’m really proud of our guys,” Pistons...
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls’ success this season against the Eastern Conference’s best teams to being chased by a dog. They know they they have to keep going and can’t slow down. DeRozan scored 42 points and the Bulls rallied to beat...
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. “It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot...
