WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
indherald.com

Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How one woman is getting inspired for the new year and sharing it with others

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As the new year approaches, you might feel inspired to try something new, or even meet someone new. After a long season, a fresh start can be the perfect thing. Whether it’s trying a class or a new restaurant, you never know what kind of outings can lead to new experiences and friendships.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family-friendly ideas to upgrade your New Year’s Eve Party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re days away from the biggest party weekend of the year and if you’re looking to spruce up your typical New Year’s Eve party, Tori with The Party Prep Co. is sharing some of the best ideas. From kid-friendly activities to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience. Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain

Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Baby shares same birthday as father, mother in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A baby born last week in north Alabama is quickly gaining online popularity for sharing a unique trait with both her mother and father. On Dec. 18, Dylan and Cassidy Scott welcomed their daughter, Lennon, who was born at the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. However, besides being their daughter, […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Dec. 28

Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
256today.com

Couple with ATV rides to the rescue in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Hundreds of people across North Alabama were left stranded Monday night after unexpected black ice coated much of the Tennessee Valley. One of the worst hit areas was Cecil Ashburn Drive over Huntsville Mountain. With the roads impassable and first responders unable to reach stranded motorists, one Huntsville couple stepped up to help.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Utilities scam call alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
