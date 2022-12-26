ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report

Russell Wilson has been criticized virtually nonstop throughout his first season with the Denver Broncos, and one of his teammates has heard enough. Shannon Sharpe unloaded on Wilson during Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1. The Hall of Fame tight end and former Bronco claimed Wilson is not well-liked within the locker room because of... The post Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

J.J. Watt says he’s retiring from the NFL after this season

The Arizona Cardinals’ last two games of the regular season appear to be J.J. Watt’s last two as an NFL player. The defensive end announced Tuesday on Twitter that his game on Christmas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not only his son Koa’s first in attendance but Watt’s last home game. The Cardinals have two remaining regular season games, against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, both on the road.
Larry Brown Sports

D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game

D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse

The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
ATLANTA, GA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

