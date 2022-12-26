The Arizona Cardinals’ last two games of the regular season appear to be J.J. Watt’s last two as an NFL player. The defensive end announced Tuesday on Twitter that his game on Christmas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not only his son Koa’s first in attendance but Watt’s last home game. The Cardinals have two remaining regular season games, against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, both on the road.

