Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report
Russell Wilson has been criticized virtually nonstop throughout his first season with the Denver Broncos, and one of his teammates has heard enough. Shannon Sharpe unloaded on Wilson during Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1. The Hall of Fame tight end and former Bronco claimed Wilson is not well-liked within the locker room because of... The post Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Cardinals safety Budda Baker to miss remainder of season with shoulder injury
Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is out for the rest of the season due to a fractured shoulder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s unclear as to when exactly Baker suffered the injury, as he never exited the 19-16 overtime defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Christmas Day.
Jesse Luketa didn’t let wisdom teeth stop him from scoring J.J. Watt jersey
TEMPE — There was hefty outpouring of warm regards and reminiscing shortly after Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday he was retiring from the NFL after the season. But among the many texts, calls, emails and whatever else people are using these days to communicate with...
Chicago Bears could hire Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren as next CEO
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a search to replace current president and CEO Ted Phillips who has
Hazen: D-backs not looking to move Carson Kelly after adding Gabriel Moreno
As part of a package for outgoing outfielder Daulton Varsho, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired catcher Gabriel Moreno, who before he graduated from rookie status last season was the No. 7 prospect in baseball. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told reporters after the trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that he...
J.J. Watt says he’s retiring from the NFL after this season
The Arizona Cardinals’ last two games of the regular season appear to be J.J. Watt’s last two as an NFL player. The defensive end announced Tuesday on Twitter that his game on Christmas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not only his son Koa’s first in attendance but Watt’s last home game. The Cardinals have two remaining regular season games, against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, both on the road.
Family tradition: ASU tight ends coach Jason Mohns follows father’s footsteps as assistant
The Arizona State football program headed in a new direction under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham. Since his appointment on Nov. 27, the Valley native and graduate of both Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and ASU has made it paramount that this iteration of Sun Devil football will feature a heavy dose of local flavor.
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
Cardinals’ Greg Dortch answering challenge put forth by Kliff Kingsbury
TEMPE — The usage of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has been anything but consistent over the course of 2022. But could that trend finally come to an end over the final stretch of games this season?. If Dortch’s performance and snap count on Sunday night was any...
Arizona Cardinals release offensive lineman Wyatt Davis
The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday. Wyatt was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Nov. 9. The offensive lineman played one offensive snap in the 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Nov. 13. Wyatt did not play in the Week...
Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse
The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
GM: Devin Booker injury doesn’t force Suns to scramble on trade market
The Phoenix Suns enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at a record of 20-15, and news of Devin Booker’s re-evaluation timeline of four weeks for a left groin strain begs the question of what that record will be when he returns. Booker joins Jae Crowder (not with...
Suns find their motor, catch Grizzlies slipping in great shorthanded win
The Memphis Grizzlies got trapped into thinking a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team would just roll over on Tuesday. To be fair, that’s more or less what happened four days prior. But the Suns squad we’ve truly come to know the last two years that was up on milk cartons...
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Suns rule Devin Booker, Landry Shamet out for Tuesday matchup vs. Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns’ injury-riddled December will continue Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies as Devin Booker and Landry Shamet will not play after suiting up in Sunday’s Christmas loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker (left groin straight), Shamet (right achilles soreness), Cam Payne (right foot strain) and Cam Johnson...
