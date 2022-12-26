Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Unveils Baby No. 12
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal their second baby together: Halo Marie Cannon. The announcement rounds out the Wild n’ Out host’s baby boom to an even dozen. Cannon and Scott’s first child, Zen, was lost to a rare form of brain cancer around this time last year. “Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at People
