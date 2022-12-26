Around Town Briefs 12/26/22

LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: John Voller of Eau Claire, a student in the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy, is one of 46 future pharmacists who recently completed the Healthcare Business Leadership program.

The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage health care data to improve outcomes and decision-making.

• • •

AWARD: Ben Bella of Mondovi is one of four 2022 award recipients from the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association.

Bella received the Herman C. Potthast Award for safety.

Bella serves as the safety and loss control manager for Eau Claire Energy, Riverland Energy, Oakdale Electric and Jackson Electric. The award recognizes his commitment and dedication to safety in the electric cooperative field.

Bella was instrumental in the production of a series of educational videos including “License to Live,” which educates the public on the dangers present in the event of a traffic collision involving electrical equipment, and the “811 Dig-In” video, which is about the dangers of digging where underground lines may be present.

He also works to educate children about electricity dangers with presentations for community organizations and schools.

“Ben’s dedication, knowledge and passion to educate about electrical safety have been essential assets to the safety program,” said Carol Blaken, member relations manager at Jackson Electric Cooperative. “He provides valuable, unbiased insight to various situations as he works patiently with our employees and the public.”

Bella previously worked as a technology and engineering teacher in the Altoona school district. He received his master’s degree in technology management in 2011 from UW-Stout.

• • •

NOMINATED: Five area high school students were nominated to U.S. service academies by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua.

Lucas Sydlewski of Houlton and Bennett Hatfield of Hudson were nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Isaac Anderson of Hudson was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Shelby Hennlich of New Richmond and Ingrid Holter of Hudson were nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

All high school students admitted into our nation’s military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state’s congressional delegation, the vice president or the president.

“These students are striving to serve something much bigger than themselves, and I cannot wait to see this next generation of young leaders answer the call to defend our nation,” Tiffany said.

• • •

YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Ty Meyer, a senior at Elk Mound High School, and Kyle Irwin, a senior at Colfax High School, were named the December Youth of the Month by the Menomonie Optimist Club.

Irwin, the son of Dave and Kris Irwin, has had a 4.0 grade point average all four years of high school. He has taken eight Advanced Placement or college-level courses with a special focus in the science, technology, engineering and math areas.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Student Council.

Irwin’s athletic pursuits include the basketball and golf teams.

He gives back to his community through helping with youth basketball tournaments and summer camps, and community fundraisers.

Irwin plans to enroll at either the University of Minnesota or UW-Madison to major in computer science.

Meyer, the son of Kevin and Jennifer Meyer, is active in the Science Olympiad team, has participated in Academic Decathlon and is a member of the National Honor Society.

His athletic activities include archery and golf.

Outside of school, Meyer has been involved in Boy Scouts, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout project was the restoration of the middle school baseball field.

Meyer’s hobbies include swimming and computer programming.

Meyer plans to attend UW-Platteville, where he will major in either forensic science or cyber security.

In addition to recognizing the Youth of the Month, the Menomonie Optimist Club has worked with the state Department of Natural Resources on the development of Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, provides dictionaries to every third grader in Dunn County, and sponsors the Menomin Meander, a family-friendly bike ride, and other activities for the community.

From staff reports