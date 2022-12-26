ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTC Scholarships 12/26/22

For the 2023 spring semester, the Northwood Tech Foundation has awarded 134 scholarships for a total of $57,838 to aid students with paying for school.

Following are the area Northwood Technical College recipients, their fields of study and the names of their scholarships:

Almena

• Brandon Groskopf, occupational therapy assistant, Health Careers Scholarship.

• Bryce Keilholtz, construction and cabinetmaking, MAC Construction Scholarship.

Barron

• Matthew Hoff, accounting, Shay Horton Accounting Scholarship.

• Jamie Kasel, human resource management, Paul Sturino Veterans Scholarship.

• Rayann Tallman, early childhood education, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

Barronett

• Christiane Herman, occupational therapy assistant, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship.

Beldenville

• Angela Lange, machine tooling technics, Syntegon Packaging Technology Scholarship.

Bruce

• Matthew Blodgett, IT-systems administration specialist, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship.

• Kari Petersen, administrative coordinator, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship.

Cameron

• Haily Sarbaugh, cosmetology, Scholarship in Memory of John and Ruth Johnson and Gorman and Elsie Roberts.

Chetek

• Danielle Lewallen, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial/ADN Faculty Scholarship.

Cumberland

• Desiree Ries, nursing-associate degree, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.

• Sarah Wohlk, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship.

Hammond

• Kaila Kastens, administrative coordinator, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship.

Hillsdale

• SonnYa Glinski, financial services, North Point Advisor Group Scholarship.

Holcombe

• Emily Vavra, occupational therapy assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship.

Hudson

• Emilee Vizenor, nonprofit professional, Going for the Green Scholarship.

Maiden Rock

• Amie Fisher, nursing-associate degree, Muriel Barnett Guess Scholarship.

Menomonie

• Avery Lund, utility construction technician, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 953.

Mondovi

• Elizabeth Berg, veterinary technician, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship.

New Auburn

• Jewel Gavin, veterinary technician, I B Courage and Promise Scholarship.

• Hannah Jerabek, cosmetology, Rice Lake Cosmetology Club Scholarship.

• Jennifer Mahler, automotive technician, Automotive Program Scholarship.

New Richmond

• Matthew Ayala, nursing-associate degree, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Nursing.

• Wilhelmina Hanzlik, medical assistant, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Assistant.

• Noah Rud, automated packaging systems technician, John and Jacque Johnston Scholarship.

• Jaime Scott, occupational therapy assistant, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

Prairie Farm

• Kori Steffen, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial/ADN Faculty Scholarship.

Rice Lake

• Jordan Engel, criminal justice studies, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship.

• Rebecca Frey, medical administrative professional, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Administrative Professional.

• Tyson LaPoint, machine tool operation-CNC, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Machine Tool.

• Lianna Muschinske, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.

• Mandimae Owens, dental assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.

• Janessa Petit, early childhood education, Michael P. Connolly Memorial Scholarship.

River Falls

• Hannah McConnell, medical assistant, Marvin and Bertha Getschel Scholarship.

• Timothy Shay, automated packaging systems technician, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging.

Roberts

• Carly Fleischhacker, criminal justice studies, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Criminal Justice.

Spring Valley

• Tyler Kennett, agricultural power and equipment technician, Dick and Helen Rosen Scholarship.

Turtle Lake

• Amanda Edwards, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship.

Wilson

• Kaitlyn Aamodt, early childhood education, Richard and Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship.

