NTC Scholarships 12/26/22
For the 2023 spring semester, the Northwood Tech Foundation has awarded 134 scholarships for a total of $57,838 to aid students with paying for school.
Following are the area Northwood Technical College recipients, their fields of study and the names of their scholarships:
Almena
• Brandon Groskopf, occupational therapy assistant, Health Careers Scholarship.
• Bryce Keilholtz, construction and cabinetmaking, MAC Construction Scholarship.
Barron
• Matthew Hoff, accounting, Shay Horton Accounting Scholarship.
• Jamie Kasel, human resource management, Paul Sturino Veterans Scholarship.
• Rayann Tallman, early childhood education, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Barronett
• Christiane Herman, occupational therapy assistant, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship.
Beldenville
• Angela Lange, machine tooling technics, Syntegon Packaging Technology Scholarship.
Bruce
• Matthew Blodgett, IT-systems administration specialist, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship.
• Kari Petersen, administrative coordinator, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship.
Cameron
• Haily Sarbaugh, cosmetology, Scholarship in Memory of John and Ruth Johnson and Gorman and Elsie Roberts.
Chetek
• Danielle Lewallen, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial/ADN Faculty Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Desiree Ries, nursing-associate degree, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.
• Sarah Wohlk, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship.
Hammond
• Kaila Kastens, administrative coordinator, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship.
Hillsdale
• SonnYa Glinski, financial services, North Point Advisor Group Scholarship.
Holcombe
• Emily Vavra, occupational therapy assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship.
Hudson
• Emilee Vizenor, nonprofit professional, Going for the Green Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
• Amie Fisher, nursing-associate degree, Muriel Barnett Guess Scholarship.
Menomonie
• Avery Lund, utility construction technician, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 953.
Mondovi
• Elizabeth Berg, veterinary technician, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship.
New Auburn
• Jewel Gavin, veterinary technician, I B Courage and Promise Scholarship.
• Hannah Jerabek, cosmetology, Rice Lake Cosmetology Club Scholarship.
• Jennifer Mahler, automotive technician, Automotive Program Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Matthew Ayala, nursing-associate degree, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Nursing.
• Wilhelmina Hanzlik, medical assistant, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Assistant.
• Noah Rud, automated packaging systems technician, John and Jacque Johnston Scholarship.
• Jaime Scott, occupational therapy assistant, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
• Kori Steffen, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial/ADN Faculty Scholarship.
Rice Lake
• Jordan Engel, criminal justice studies, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship.
• Rebecca Frey, medical administrative professional, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Medical Administrative Professional.
• Tyson LaPoint, machine tool operation-CNC, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Machine Tool.
• Lianna Muschinske, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.
• Mandimae Owens, dental assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.
• Janessa Petit, early childhood education, Michael P. Connolly Memorial Scholarship.
River Falls
• Hannah McConnell, medical assistant, Marvin and Bertha Getschel Scholarship.
• Timothy Shay, automated packaging systems technician, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Automated Packaging.
Roberts
• Carly Fleischhacker, criminal justice studies, Robert Scoville Scholarship-Criminal Justice.
Spring Valley
• Tyler Kennett, agricultural power and equipment technician, Dick and Helen Rosen Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
• Amanda Edwards, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship.
Wilson
• Kaitlyn Aamodt, early childhood education, Richard and Marilyn Vale Early Childhood Education Scholarship.
