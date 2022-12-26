Read full article on original website
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
Community slams NYT for its latest 'sympathy piece' on FTX's Bankman-Fried
The online community including some cryptocurrency figures has condemned the latest so-called “sympathy” article from The New York Times written about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In the Dec. 26 article published titled "In the Bahamas, a Lingering Sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried," New York Times journalist Rob Copeland quotes...
Elon Musk must do these 10 things to turn Tesla stock around in 2023, says Wedbush's Dan Ives
Wedbush's Dan Ives put Tesla stock buybacks and the naming a new CEO for Twitter by the end of January on his list.
Over 1,400 Chinese firms operating in blockchain industry, national whitepaper shows
On Dec 29, the state-owned China Academy for Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT, published a document titled "2022 Blockchain Whitepaper." According to the paper, more than 1,400 blockchain firms are currently based in Mainland China. Together with the U.S., the two countries represent a 52% market share in terms of global blockchain enterprises.
Midas Investments closes down amid $63M DeFi portfolio deficit
Custodial investment platform Midas will close down operations because of a $63.3 million deficit in its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. In an announcement, Midas founder and CEO Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” wrote that the move is partly because the fund’s DeFi portfolio lost $50 million, which is 20% of its $250 million assets under management (AUM).
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
How can crypto staking improve in light of the FTX crash
The FTX collapse shook up the crypto market, and billions of dollars are currently locked up in the now-defunct crypto exchange. On top of that, FTX was such a big player that the contagion spread to other crypto players, including several trading powerhouses, popular DeFi protocols, and decentralized exchanges. Trust in the crypto ecosystem is at its lowest level. Investors are withdrawing funds from major centralized exchanges while the sales of cold wallets are up.
Near Project’s Octopus Network lays off 40% of its staff amid crypto winter
Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network natively built on NEAR Protocol, has announced that it will be “refactoring” to adapt to current market conditions. As part of its refactoring process, Octopus network will let go of roughly 40% of its team, which accounts for 12 out of 30 members. The remaining staff will also be subjected to a 20% salary cut, while its team token incentive will be suspended indefinitely.
Argo Blockchain sells top mining facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has taken a difficult decision to sell its flagship mining facility Helios in order to survive the ongoing bear market. Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall officially announced on Dec. 28 a deal with Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital to sell the Helios facility for $65 million. Argo has already been cashing its mined Bitcoin (BTC) to reduce the loan to Galaxy.
Argo blockchain suspends trading on Nasdaq due to upcoming announcement
Bitcoin mining firm Argo blockchain has suspended trading of its American depositary shares (ADS) on Nasdaq, according to a Dec. 27 press release. The company said it needed to suspend trading because of an announcement that will come on Dec. 28 and because the London Stock Exchange is closed on Dec. 27. Argo said that it expects shares to resume Nasdaq trading on Dec. 28.
5 altcoin projects that made a real difference in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and the rest of the crypto market had a rough 2022 from a price perspective, but traders are hopeful that 2023 will include bullish developments that push prices higher. Despite the marketwide downturn, a handful of altcoins continued to make a positive contribution to the crypto...
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
Here's how Defrost Finance plans to refund users following $12M hack
After recovering the funds lost in a recent flash loan exploit, decentralized leverage-trading platform Defrost Finance is planning to return the funds to their rightful owners, according to a new announcement. In a Medium post, Defrost highlighted that it will soon be refunding the assets to their original holders and...
Kraken quits Japan for the second time, blaming a ‘weak crypto market’
Global cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to pull its operations in Japan for the second time, citing a strain on its resources amid a “weak crypto market.”. In a Dec. 28 blog post, Kraken said it has decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the Financial Services Agency by Jan. 31, 2023, which it said was part of efforts to “prioritize resources” and investments, stating:
What is browser-based cryptocurrency mining, and how does it work?
Once assumed to be extinct until its unlikely return in the latter part of 2017, browser-based cryptocurrency mining dates back to 2011 when BitcoinPlus.com launched its then-innovative service. Of course, back when Bitcoin was fairly new and mining was cheap, the idea of using a website to do the work...
BMW taps Coinweb and BNB chain for blockchain loyalty program
German car manufacturer BMW plans to integrate blockchain technology into its daily operations and create a blockchain loyalty program for its customers in Thailand. The popular carmaker has onboarded blockchain infrastructure firm Coinweb as its decentralized architecture provider and BNB Chain for settling transactions. The integration of blockchain technology into...
SBF borrowed $546M from Alameda to fund Robinhood share purchase
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, borrowed over $546 million from the exchange’s sister firm Alameda Research to fund his purchase of Robinhood shares. Those same shares were later used by Bankman-Fried as collateral for a loan taken by Alameda from BlockFi, one of the entities...
10 predictions for crypto in 2023
This year has been a particularly tumultuous one for the crypto market, with many decentralized and centralized entities failing or struggling to stay afloat. It feels as though we are in the final stages of the bear market, with bad actors and practices being purged in a process that is both dramatic and necessary for the maturity of the entire system. Despite this, the Web3 technologies that emerge from this crypto winter will change everything.
What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.
MicroStrategy to offer Bitcoin Lightning solutions in 2023
MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has shared his firm’s plans to release Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered software and solutions in 2023. In a Twitter Spaces event on Dec. 28, Saylor shared that the company is exploring software and solutions that utilize the Lightning Network, such as solutions that “support” enterprise marketing as well as a cybersecurity solution aimed at corporate websites.
