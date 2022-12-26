Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
KFOX 14
Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
KFOX 14
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights nationwide, affecting El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Southwest Airlines customers continued to struggle as flights kept getting canceled. Wednesday was the third day since Southwest Airlines canceled most if not all of their flights. KFOX14 spoke with one person who said she was stranded at the Chicago airport for three days...
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
City of El Paso holiday closures
EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
ComSAR locates, helps lost hiking party that included minor and 2 dogs get off mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue team helped a lost woman hiker along with a minor and two dogs get their way back down off the mountain Monday evening at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park. The ComSAR was able to locate the party and bring them safely […]
KFOX 14
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
riviera-maya-news.com
Police verify body of man reported washed up on Isla Mujeres beach
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police were part of the initial responding team after the body of a man washed up on shore. On Tuesday morning, the body of an adult male was seen on the shore of Playa Norte. Emergency services received the report around 8:30 a.m....
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
Kelly Center looking for clothes donations to help people with job interviews, employment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief needs your help to get people ready for job interviews and find jobs. The center, located at 915 N. Florence St., is seeking donations of new and gently used clothing for men and women. Men’s clothing, especially warm clothes and coats, are among the […]
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm
Roxy's Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm
KVIA
Sanitation crews clean up efforts in downtown El Paso with the migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas - City workers and sanitation crews arrived at the impromptu migrant camp in downtown El Paso to clean up massive amounts of clutter that had built up. This cleanup comes as title 42 could end as early as today after months of legal back and forth. It began when the Biden administration looked to end Title 42 back in the spring of this year and is expected to expire as early as today.
