El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
SANTA FE, NM
KFOX 14

Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Police verify body of man reported washed up on Isla Mujeres beach

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police were part of the initial responding team after the body of a man washed up on shore. On Tuesday morning, the body of an adult male was seen on the shore of Playa Norte. Emergency services received the report around 8:30 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm

EL PASO, TX
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sanitation crews clean up efforts in downtown El Paso with the migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas - City workers and sanitation crews arrived at the impromptu migrant camp in downtown El Paso to clean up massive amounts of clutter that had built up. This cleanup comes as title 42 could end as early as today after months of legal back and forth. It began when the Biden administration looked to end Title 42 back in the spring of this year and is expected to expire as early as today.
