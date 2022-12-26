ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Click2Houston.com

Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX – Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead...
MADISON, WI
Click2Houston.com

Former North Shore stars face-off in Tax Act Bowl in NRG Stadium​

The 2022 Tax Act Texas Bowl pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels tonight at NRG Stadium. It also pits a pair of old teammates from one of the best high school teams in Texas High School Football history. Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox34.com

Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Houston, start 2023 with a polar plunge, run or walk

HOUSTON – Welcome 2023 the heart-racing way with one of these New Year’s Day events happening in the Houston area. “Ring in the new year by taking a beach sunrise walk with a ranger! This is a great way to set an intention of getting outside and getting some exercise.”
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas warmth has returned!

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop to the lower-40s with some patchy fog possible. Wednesday afternoon we will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies! Cloud cover will increase into the evening with rain chances moving in. Storms Thursday:. Shower chances will start moving in for Thursday morning,...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2: Inside an award-winning year at Houston’s home for news

HOUSTON – 2022 was a big year at KPRC 2. From honors to awards, here are some of the moments KPRC 2 was recognized this year for its excellence. The Fall of Enron: 20 Years Later - Silver Telly Winner - Television General-History. Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye - Silver...
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX

