FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Click2Houston.com
Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX – Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead...
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
Houston basketball by the numbers: Bracketology, stats and rankings
The Cougars are set to begin conference play Wednesday night.
Click2Houston.com
Former North Shore stars face-off in Tax Act Bowl in NRG Stadium
The 2022 Tax Act Texas Bowl pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels tonight at NRG Stadium. It also pits a pair of old teammates from one of the best high school teams in Texas High School Football history. Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. and...
fox34.com
Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
Click2Houston.com
Videos of the year: These are the 2022 moments caught on camera we’re not likely to forget anytime soon
HOUSTON – The scary, the amazing, the beautiful, the frightening: these are just some descriptors of the videos from 2022 we won’t forget. Take a look back at some of the footage from throughout the year that made us look twice and press play again. Twin teens who...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Houston, start 2023 with a polar plunge, run or walk
HOUSTON – Welcome 2023 the heart-racing way with one of these New Year’s Day events happening in the Houston area. “Ring in the new year by taking a beach sunrise walk with a ranger! This is a great way to set an intention of getting outside and getting some exercise.”
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Click2Houston.com
Texas warmth has returned!
Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop to the lower-40s with some patchy fog possible. Wednesday afternoon we will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies! Cloud cover will increase into the evening with rain chances moving in. Storms Thursday:. Shower chances will start moving in for Thursday morning,...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Coaches Corner: McCullough looking for big season for Klein Collins soccer
VYPE caught up with Laura McCullough Head Coach of Klein Collins girls soccer at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!!
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2: Inside an award-winning year at Houston’s home for news
HOUSTON – 2022 was a big year at KPRC 2. From honors to awards, here are some of the moments KPRC 2 was recognized this year for its excellence. The Fall of Enron: 20 Years Later - Silver Telly Winner - Television General-History. Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye - Silver...
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
