Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 26, 2022
It takes brainpower to act in the moment, but not much. With a walnut-size brain, the crocodile is a fast and ferocious predator. Whether he can dream, scheme, regret last week or plan for next year is doubtful. The lunar conjunction in intellectual Aquarius favors the sort of gentle, long-term strategies that take a big brain and lots of heart.
Weekly horoscope for December 25 – 31: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 - APR 20. The Jupiter effect in your sign makes you the life and soul of the zodiac. From this week forward, you are ready to make room in your life every day for simple fun, and connecting with special people in ways that cost very little but mean such a lot.
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Horoscope for Monday, 12/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): No matter what you do, someone will be disappointed, so do what you feel is best. That way you know one person who will be pleased. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Ask yourself what you would do in similar straits. Let sympathy for another's plight inform your dealings today.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 26th to January 1st, 2023
Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn this week, allowing us to set priorities for our obligations. Additionally, Venus and Mars will be busy for the next seven days, emphasizing our need to improve our romantic relationships.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising
There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
Gemini—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Start Fresh, Because It’s Gonna Be a Good Year
Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power
2023 is a year full of change and transformation. We will be wanting and willing to open our hearts and embrace our personal power. Even though the world will bring us challenges, it’s a time of scientific advancement and evolution — as well as a year of advancing our liberties and freedoms.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Down on Their Luck This Week—Here’s How They Can Turn it Around
Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself. This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music...
Libra—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Raise Your Standards in Love & Upgrade Your Life
Your Libra 2023 horoscope says this may not be the easiest year, but sticking with it will yield beautiful results. After all, Mars retrograde in Gemini will come to an end on January 12, stationing direct in your expansive and open-minded ninth house. If you’ve been missing the forest for the trees, it’s time to start working toward the big picture. And when Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 4—stationing direct in your fourth house of home and family—you’ll begin to regain a deeper sense of comfort and emotional belonging. 2023 will be a year of...
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022
If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising! The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon...
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
