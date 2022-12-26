Read full article on original website
Uncharted at 15: how Naughty Dog struck gold with Nathan Drake and co
Celebrating its 15th anniversary to end 2022, the now-beloved Uncharted franchise’s inaugural entry first hit retail shelves in late 2007 – introducing PlayStation gamers to treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his pals for the very first time with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. Selling over 2.6 million copies in...
2022 was the year streaming services thrived – and died
Year-end retrospectives are usually pretty boring for streaming services. “X service released this, X service released that,” and so on – in truth, there hasn’t been a real shake-up of the on-demand entertainment landscape since Disney Plus hit the market in 2019. 2022, though, proved a...
