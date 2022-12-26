NFL world reacts to Christmas miracle for Tom Brady, Buccaneers

For most of their Christmas game against the Arizona Cardinals , things were not going well for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But in the end, they got the result they needed, coming from behind to beat the Cardinals in overtime.

Arizona received the kickoff in overtime and picked up a first down. The Cardinals couldn’t build on that, though, going three-and-out after picking up the first down. Tampa got the ball back deep in their own territory but marched down the field. On the drive, Brady was 6-for-6, passing for 69 yards, getting the Buccaneers into field goal range. Tampa’s offense stalled out, but was still well within the range of kicker Ryan Succop. The kicker was called on to end the game — and did just that.

Brady was much different in the fourth quarter and overtime than he was for the first three quarters. After a miserable first half , Brady was 12-for-20, passing for only 87 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The third quarter wasn’t any better. Brady was 3-for-5 for only 25 yards with no touchdowns and another interception .

Fortunately for Brady and the Buccaneers, Arizona’s offense was no better and allowed Tampa to stay around. As many teams have figured out over the last two decades, that’s a bad idea.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, Brady was 17-for-23, passing for 169 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His final passer rating of 71.61 may not look great, but it sat at 37.42 after three quarters. For refrence, a passer rating after a day with nothing but incomplete passes would be 39.56. So, he turned it around in a big way.

Responding to a tweet with the game’s drastic win probability chart, NFL Australia tweeted “Another improbable Tom Brady comeback,” followed by the goat emoji.

That was a popular sentiment. Following the game, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Brady ( per Craig Grialou , Digital Content Correspondant for the Cardinals), “He did what he does.”

Jeff Darlington of ESPN was confused, saying “I don’t get this Bucs team. For most of the game… Stagnant. Boring. Plodding. And then in desperation… Smooth. Uptempo. Well timed. How can you prove capable of the latter after so much time spent as the former?”

Betting site PropSwap likened Brady to Ric Flair, posting an old video of Flair somberly saying “I have to announce to you” before excitedly yelling “that I will never retire.”

Tampa’s Week 16 win over Arizona places a lot of importance on the Week 17 game between the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. If the Bucs win, they’ll clinch the division. That would move them to 8-8, two ahead of the Panthers and at least one ahead of the Saints, who they’ve already swept.

Should Carolina win, things would change. The Panthers and Bucs would then be tied with one game to play and would lock up a season sweep for Carolina. So, the Buccaneers would then need a Week 18 win over the Atlanta Falcons and a loss from the Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

So, as bug as Sunday’s win was, bigger games loom.

