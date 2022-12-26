Read full article on original website
opelikaobserver.com
Local Players on Prestigious Short List
OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
‘Heart is over stars,’ K-State player says of recruiting disparity with Alabama
Forget about five stars. Just getting four-star players to commit to Kansas State has been a struggle. Before quarterback Jake Rubley became the prize of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, the last time the program signed a high school recruit rated with four stars in 247 Sports’ composite was 2007.
What Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. "I just want to thank everybody, thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for having us. It's an unbelievable event with...
Wetumpka Herald
199611
PUBLIC NOTICE CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to First Franklin A division of Nat City Bank of IN on May 31, 2005, by David L Grant and Fagale S. Grant, Husband and Wife, and recorded in BOOK RLPY 2005, PAGE 41169 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to PNC Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in BOOK RLPY 2005, PAGE 52786 and RLPY Book 2018, Page 47106 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Elmore County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on the October 11, 2022, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to wit: Begin at a 1/2 Rebar capped S.D. Martin, 11728 at a fence corner known as the Northwest corner of section 22, T19N, R19E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence North 80 Deg 58 Min 35 Sec East, along the North Line of the said section a distance of 799.48 Feet to a 1/2 Rebar capped Martin, Thence continue North 89 deg 58 min 34 sec East along the said North Boundary of said section a distance of 5.00 feet to a point in an oak tree on the South Right-of-way of Trace Road; thence along the said South right of way of said Road on a curve to the left said curve having a radius of 1458.56 feet and a chord of South 83 deg. 04 mn 17 Sec East 348.98 feet to 1/2 Rebar capped Martin; thence leaving said road south 58 deg 00 mn 20 sec West a distance of 851.58 feet to a 1/2 rebar capped martin; thence South 89 deg 19 mn 53 sec West a distance of 420.00 feet to a 1/2 rebar on the West line of said section 22; thence North 00 deg 40 min 05 sec west along the said west line of said section a distance of 222.74 feet to a 1/2 crimp to; thence continue along said west line of said Section North 00 deg 40 min 05 Sec West a distance of 329.26 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 10.00 acres more or less and lying in and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/2 of section 22, T19N, 8Ne, Elmore County, Alabama. Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and First Franklin Financial Corp. an Op. Sub. of MLB&T Co. FSB, 2150 North First Street, San Jose, CA 95131; 1st Franklin Financial Corporation, PO Box 229, Saginaw, AL 35137; 1st Franklin Financial Corporation, PO Box 680951, Prattville, AL 36068; and Guardian Credit Union, Leonard Norman Math, PO Box 230759, Montgomery, AL 36123. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3330 Trace Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36092. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. PNC Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 704-333-8107/18-015887 Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee The Wetumpka Herald - Run ad: on August 31, 2022 and September 7, 2022 and September 14, 2022. The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on October 11, 2022, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the January 11, 2023, at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022 199611.
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
Wetumpka Herald
Edward Earl Rogers
On December 6, 2022, Edward Earl Rogers went to be with the Lord at the age of 71. Ed was born on August 22, 1951, in Greenville Alabama, to Leah and Gilbert Rogers. Ed was the oldest brother to Joel (Gepetta) Rogers, Mickey (Starla) Rogers, and Jane Rogers Emerton. In...
altoday.com
State sets up page on how to prepare wild game
Grocery prices, especially for meat, have never been higher, and Alabama is blessed with a multitude of wild game. The problem is that, in most cases, today’s generation does not know how to prepare wild game for the dinner table. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a new webpage so hunters and their families can properly and safely prepare nature’s bounty with tasty recipes at its new Wild Eats page. ADCNR also asked that experienced chefs who regularly cook their own wild game share their recipes on the new page.
WHNT-TV
North Alabama Road Conditions
The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
WSFA
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
Wetumpka Herald
22-09321
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Illya D. Bogan and Vicki Bogan, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Liberty Financial Group LLC, on January 14, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2008 Page 7456 and modified in RLPY Book 2018 Page 27628; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Pine Acres, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Plat Book 5 at Page 18.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2761 Pine Acres Street , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-09321 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4 and 11, 2023 22-09321.
Wetumpka Herald
CMGM21-0151(4)
PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Department of Corrections Headquarters c/o the Engineering Division at their offices located at 222 Tarwater Street, Wetumpka, AL at 10:00 AM Local Time on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023; at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for: SITE WORK / ENABLING WORKS SANITARY SEWER SERVICE PACKAGE FOR THE NEW MEN'S CORRECTIONAL FACILITY FOR THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA (State Funds) GMC Project No. CMGM21-0151(4) The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, a sanitary sewer concrete lift station and vault, dual mechanical screen assembly with concrete channels, electrical building, electrical, standby generator and related appurtenances; as specified and as indicated on the Drawings; coordination and supervision of the entire project; and all related work, as indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. A cashier's check or bid bond payable to Alabama Department of Corrections in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder';s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment (also with Proposals), will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC., 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 15250, MOBILE, AL 36602, Ashley.Morris@gmcnetwork.com , the ADOC Engineering Department, 222 Tarwater Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092, F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, CMD Group and through Skysite. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon payment of a deposit of Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a one-time administrative fee for digital/file sharing access or One Hundred-Fifty dollars ($150.00) (printed) per set. Contractors are encouraged to use the digital plans. Refunds will be issued for printed sets only issued by the Engineer to each general contract bidder on the first two (2) sets issued submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Engineer or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner's judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of SIXTY (60) days. A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held ON-SITE AT THE HPM JOB TRAILER ADJACENT TO DRAPER AND STATION CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES at 2828 AL-143, ELMORE, AL; at 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder's questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is Mandatory for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and is highly recommended for all Subcontractors. This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES, and requires the Contractor comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law on May 9, 2013. The Contractor and the Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Proposal Form. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors and Manufacturers are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ENGINEERING DIVISION Elmore, Alabama John Q. Hamm, Commissioner GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS 2660 Eastchase Lane, Suite 200 Montgomery, Alabama 36117 Phone: (334) 271-3200 Fax: (334) 272-1566 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4 and 11, 2023 CMGM21-0151(4)
Wetumpka Herald
EST/GILMORE, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN L. GILMORE, JR., DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-374 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of JOHN L. GILMORE, JR., deceased, having been granted to LAURIE ROBITAILLE on December 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. LAURIE ROBITAILLE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN L. GILMORE, JR., DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST P O BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4 and 11, 2023 EST/GILMORE, J.
Dr. Barry Booth works to honor veterans in Alabama and beyond
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Wetumpka Herald
22-09302
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William C. Jeffries, II, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on May 17, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 2021 Page 43308; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at an iron pin at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence North 88 degrees 44 minutes 35 seconds West, along the South line of Section 21, 938.02 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 88 degrees 44 minutes 35 seconds West, along said Section line, 382.38 feet to an iron pin in existing fence; thence North 01 degrees 51 minutes 40 seconds East along existing fence, 15.14 feet; thence North 01 degrees 42 minutes 07 seconds East, along said fence, 1097.47 feet to an iron pin; thence North 03 degrees 01 minutes 47 seconds East, 206.77 feet to an iron pin on the South Right of Way of Alabama Highway Number 143, 80 feet Right of Way; thence South 89 degrees 39 minutes 41 seconds East, along said Right of Way, 61.03 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of existing gravel drive; thence Southerly, along the East margin of said drive, the following four (4) calls: 1) South 01 degrees 29 minutes 35 seconds East, 229.50 feet; 2) South 14 degrees 54 minutes 48 seconds West, 113.39 feet; 3) South 07 degrees 04 minutes 32 seconds West, 242.17 feet; 4) South 01 degrees 42 minutes 07 seconds West, 142.28 feet to an iron pin; thence South 63 degrees 51 minutes 07 seconds East, 383.98 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degrees 20 minutes 17 seconds West, 436.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6157 Al Hwy 143 , Deatsville, AL 36022. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-09302 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4 and 11, 2023 22-09302.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HIGHTOWER, I.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF INA A. HIGHTOWER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-366 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of INA A. HIGHTOWER, deceased, having been granted to CHARLES A. HIGHTOWER, SR. on December 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CHARLES A. HIGHTOWER, SR. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF INA A. HIGHTOWER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: RONALD A. HOLTSFORD ATTORNEY AT LAW 7956 VAUGHN RD #124 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36116 334-220-3700 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4 and 11, 2023 EST/HIGHTOWER, I.
