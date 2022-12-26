Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
FTNT - Free Report) closed at $47.86, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had lost 5.89% over...
Zacks.com
General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know
GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.97, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Zacks.com
Estee Lauder (EL) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
EL - Free Report) closed at $246.19, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products company had...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Here is What You Need to Know
CSIQ - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this solar wafers manufacturer have returned -11.2%,...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a Trending Stock
TXN - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned -10.7%, compared to...
Zacks.com
4 Business Services Stocks Most Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish About
The year 2022 didn’t go well for the business services sector as supply chain disruptions and labor market constraints continued, and inflationary pressure loomed large. Over the past year, the broader Business Services sector has declined 42.7% and currently carries a Zacks Sector Rank #11, which places it in the bottom 32% of 11 Zacks Sectors.
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Kura Sushi (KRUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
KRUS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th
SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens...
Zacks.com
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MRVL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned -24%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
BIDU - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this web search company have returned +2.8%,...
Zacks.com
RPM International (RPM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
RPM - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Buy Gartner (IT) Stock Now
IT - Free Report) performed well in the past six-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make...
Zacks.com
Is MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0