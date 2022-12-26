Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
State police investigating fatal DUI in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident. Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he […]
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store. At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
Turnto10.com
'Honor Patrols,' to crack down on drunk driving during New Year's weekend
(WJAR) — West Warwick police are adding to their numbers, with extra patrols looking out for specifically impaired drivers during the New Year's holiday weekend. Police say two of these patrols will be called 'Honor Patrols,' in memory of Tori Lynn Andreozzi and Matthew Dennison, who both lost their lives in alleged drunk driver incidents.
Eyewitness News
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
ABC6.com
Woman struck by car while crossing street in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said a 61-year-old woman was struck by a car trying to cross the street Wednesday evening. Police Chief Brad Connor said a 61-year-old woman was trying to cross Warwick Avenue near Stop and Shop as a small SUV was driving south in the left-hand lane.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residence
PROVIDENCE, RI. - On Friday, 27-year-old Brian Medina was arrested and is now facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence and holding a mother and her daughter against their will.
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in Stonington house fire
(WJAR) — A fire in a Stonington house left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Wednesday morning. WVIT reports emergency responders were called to Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at a home. Firefighters told WVIT fire was discovered in the...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
Comments / 0