East Greenwich, RI

WPRI 12 News

State police investigating fatal DUI in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident. Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he […]
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

'Honor Patrols,' to crack down on drunk driving during New Year's weekend

(WJAR) — West Warwick police are adding to their numbers, with extra patrols looking out for specifically impaired drivers during the New Year's holiday weekend. Police say two of these patrols will be called 'Honor Patrols,' in memory of Tori Lynn Andreozzi and Matthew Dennison, who both lost their lives in alleged drunk driver incidents.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
MASHPEE, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Woman struck by car while crossing street in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said a 61-year-old woman was struck by a car trying to cross the street Wednesday evening. Police Chief Brad Connor said a 61-year-old woman was trying to cross Warwick Avenue near Stop and Shop as a small SUV was driving south in the left-hand lane.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in Stonington house fire

(WJAR) — A fire in a Stonington house left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Wednesday morning. WVIT reports emergency responders were called to Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at a home. Firefighters told WVIT fire was discovered in the...
STONINGTON, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges

WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
WEBSTER, MA

