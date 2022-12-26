Read full article on original website
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
20-year-old man charged with murder in July deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old man is facing a murder charged after IMPD detectives arrested him for a deadly shooting in July. Zech Thomsen was charged Wednesday with the murder of 48-year-old Vincent Lovett Clifton, Jr. Clifton died July 13 after a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue,...
Indianapolis couple carjacked on city's southeast side; suspects still at large
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is warning others after being carjacked last week on the city's southeast side. The Doerrs said they were running errands Wednesday night before the holiday weekend and storm. “The last stop on the way home was Dollar General,” Kevin Doerr said. The two...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly northeast side shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
wrtv.com
Man facing animal torture charges now charged with July Indianapolis murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A man facing several charges in connection to the beating death of a dog is now also charged in a July murder, online court records show. A single murder charged was filed on Wednesday against Zech Hilton Thomsen. Thomsen is also charged in connection to the August...
wrtv.com
Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera
ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested
A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
Shoppers fill mall as Greenwood Police look into what led to shots fired outside Friday night
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Shoppers filled Greenwood Park Mall Tuesday as they made returns and did extra holiday shopping. Police are still looking into what led up to shots being fired outside the mall Friday and causing panic inside the stores. The panic came just more than five months after a shooter killed three people in […]
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
IMPD must release complete body cam footage for Herman Whitfield III
A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to release the complete body camera footage from the in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III by Jan. 3 as part of an ongoing lawsuit between Whitfield’s family and the city. A judge from the Indiana Southern District Court previously ruled...
WISH-TV
Woman arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into downtown Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigid cold water. At 11:02 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a car that was driven into the canal with witnesses attempting...
police1.com
Video: Bodycam shows moment Ind. officer shoots murder suspect pointing rifle at police
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recently released bodycam footage from the September shooting of a murder suspect by an officer. WTWO News reported officers were dispatched on Sept. 16 to an Indianapolis daycare for a person shot. Upon arrival, authorities found a woman later identified as Krystal Walton shot multiple times. Walton, who had been dropping off children at Charity Church Childhood Center for daycare when she was attacked, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video Captures Indy Woman Driving and Crashing Into Frozen Canal
A woman was caught on video driving and then crashing into a partially frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis on Christmas day. Around 11 p.m. on Christmas night, there were a few people ice skating on the canal when a car rolled by at about 30 miles per hour. Soon after the video was taken, nearby residents were pulling the 33-year-old woman from her mostly submerged vehicle.
Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa, of Rockville, hit an officer who was doing routine checks and then allegedly tried to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make drug arrest after shooting investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces drug-related charges after a shooting investigation late Saturday night. Lafayette police officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane in Cambridge Estates after receiving calls of a single shot fired into the air. No one was injured and no property...
Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water
Indianapolis Fire Department reported that the female driver told firefighters that she her GPS led her down the canal.
Man arrested for September 2021 homicide in downtown Indy
After more than a year, IMPD have made an arrest in a September 2021 homicide in downtown Indianapolis.
