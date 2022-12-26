ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

20-year-old man charged with murder in July deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old man is facing a murder charged after IMPD detectives arrested him for a deadly shooting in July. Zech Thomsen was charged Wednesday with the murder of 48-year-old Vincent Lovett Clifton, Jr. Clifton died July 13 after a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly northeast side shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera

ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
ANDERSON, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested

A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into downtown Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigid cold water. At 11:02 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a car that was driven into the canal with witnesses attempting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
police1.com

Video: Bodycam shows moment Ind. officer shoots murder suspect pointing rifle at police

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recently released bodycam footage from the September shooting of a murder suspect by an officer. WTWO News reported officers were dispatched on Sept. 16 to an Indianapolis daycare for a person shot. Upon arrival, authorities found a woman later identified as Krystal Walton shot multiple times. Walton, who had been dropping off children at Charity Church Childhood Center for daycare when she was attacked, was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

Video Captures Indy Woman Driving and Crashing Into Frozen Canal

A woman was caught on video driving and then crashing into a partially frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis on Christmas day. Around 11 p.m. on Christmas night, there were a few people ice skating on the canal when a car rolled by at about 30 miles per hour. Soon after the video was taken, nearby residents were pulling the 33-year-old woman from her mostly submerged vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa, of Rockville, hit an officer who was doing routine checks and then allegedly tried to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make drug arrest after shooting investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces drug-related charges after a shooting investigation late Saturday night. Lafayette police officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane in Cambridge Estates after receiving calls of a single shot fired into the air. No one was injured and no property...
LAFAYETTE, IN
