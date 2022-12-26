Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Pizza in a Bowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that’s so quick and easy, your family can sit down to dinner in just minutes after a busy day. First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown a pound of ground beef and 1/2 cup chopped onion until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent. Be sure the break the beef up into crumbles as you cook it. Drain excess grease, then add a 15oz can of tomato sauce, a can of cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, as well as 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Palmer Ramey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 10 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Palmer Ramey. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
kotatv.com
Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays. Although...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
kotatv.com
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan. Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population. The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can donate...
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
Black Hills Pioneer
Snow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after Christmas
LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt. Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man arrested for deadly November shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins, of Rapid City, in connection to the fatal November 20 shooting of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Police say on Nov. 20 they were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th St. for...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City schedules adjusted for New Year’s holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public of upcoming adjustments to schedules due to the New Year’s Day holiday. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, most offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in conjunction with the federal observance. The...
frcheraldstar.com
Hot Springs’ first medical marijuana dispensary to open later this month
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Forrest Fanning of Caputa, far right, said he and his business partner Erica Merchant and her husband Paul (also pictured) hope to have their medical marijuana dispensary open for business prior to Christmas. Their rented location is in the former Marty’s Tire building, which is now owned by McGas, Inc. Fanning said they will be utilizing the office space in the right half of the building for the cannabis business which will be called Dakota Kind. Also pictured is Fanning’s dog Lefty.
kotatv.com
Custer plans to use French Creek to discharge wastewater
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
KEVN
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis honors employees
STURGIS — Sturgis recognized its employees who have served the city for five or more years at their holiday party on Dec. 8. The awards start at five years of service and continue in five-year intervals.
rcgov.org
New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport
RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
