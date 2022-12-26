ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Protests to Russia After Journalist Grozev Put on Wanted List

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria protested to Russia on Thursday for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list, with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article...
US News and World Report

Belarus Protests to Ukraine After Downing Stray Air Defence Missile

(Reuters) -Belarus protested to Ukraine's ambassador on Thursday after saying it had downed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field, during one of Russia's heaviest aerial onslaughts against Ukraine since the start of the war in February. The military commissar of the Brest region, Oleg Konovalov, played the...
US News and World Report

Agreement Over IKEA's Russia Sale Could Be Reached in Days, Says Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after...
US News and World Report

Russia Fires Barrage of Missiles, Ukraine Condemns 'Senseless Barbarism'

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv and other cities including Lviv in the west and Odesa in the southwest, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power in one of Moscow's largest aerial assaults. "Senseless barbarism. These are the only words...
US News and World Report

China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan

China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
US News and World Report

North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation

North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
US News and World Report

Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes

President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
US News and World Report

Russia Retaliates on Oil Price Cap as Eastern Ukraine Sees Heavy Fighting

KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed...
US News and World Report

South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report

Top Putin Aide Visits Ukraine's Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said. Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and...
US News and World Report

Ukraine 'Helped the West Find Itself Again', Zelenskiy Says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared his country a "global leader" in a speech to parliament on Wednesday, telling lawmakers to remain united in the face of Russia's invasion and praising Ukrainians for helping the West "find itself again". Zelenskiy, in an annual speech held behind closed doors...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
US News and World Report

Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead

POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
US News and World Report

Lithuania Signs Contract With Nexter to Buy 18 French Caesar Artillery Guns

PARIS (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter. The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report

Iran's Crackdown on Protesters Unacceptable and Intolerable, Italy PM Says

ROME (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference. If Tehran does...

