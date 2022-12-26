Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
The Crawfish Boxes
If You Wake up Between 3:00 and 5:00 AM You Are at The Beginning of a Spiritual Transformation
Everyone has experienced waking up late at night followed by insomnia that makes you feel quite anxious. The Ancient Chinese Medicine Clock says that this is related to your health and it means that some of your organs are self-regulating at that time. Your feelings also affect how you sleep at night. Therefore, if you’re under stress, you feel emotional distress or are having nightmares, it might lead to insomnia and even bigger health problems.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
How does music affect your brain?
Music can have wide-ranging effects on the brain, impacting everything from cognitive performance to stress levels.
WebMD
Facing Death Without Fear: Psychedelics for End-of-Life Care
For Christine “Cat” Parlee, who has stage IV metastatic melanoma, the Roots to Thrive program was a godsend. Not that she expects it to save her life: The probability of surviving advanced melanoma for 5 years is about 15%-20%, according to the American Cancer Society, and Parlee was diagnosed in 2017. But an innovative approach to group therapy at Roots to Thrive, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, has helped her deal with this life-threatening disease.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
A Study Found That Experiencing a Mentally or Physically Abusive Relationship at a Young Age May Affect Your Heart Health Later in Life
In the U.S., approximately 20 people a minute experience physical or mental abuse from an intimate partner (aka intimate partner violence). That staggering statistic is not only horrifying, but it may also contain clues to America’s heart disease epidemic. In addition to the risk of immediate physical and mental harm, a new study found that the emotional scars left by intimate partner violence may have severe repercussions for heart health, decades later.
Doctors Discuss Changes to Our Bodies When We Stop Drinking Water, and Why We Cannot Survive Without It
The consensus is the human body may not survive a week without proper hydration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WebMD.com, Healthline.com, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.
5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
There are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a “smoker’s disease”.We speak to lung cancer experts to debunk the myths, so you have all the information you need…Myth 1: Lung cancer only affects older peopleAccording to John Costello, pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic (mayoclinichealthcare.co.uk), “Lung cancer is certainly more common in older people – the average age of diagnosis is 70 years. This may, however, just reflect more prolonged exposure to tobacco smoke.”This does not mean you will exclusively get it if you are old. According to Lisa Jacques, lead...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Consent parenting: What is it?
The topic of consent has made headlines a lot lately. But now, parents are using the term to describe how they raise their kids. When it comes to parenting, there are many styles. One of the latest approaches is called "consent parenting." It involves teaching kids about their physical rights and emotional boundaries.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
The sleep switch: the hormone supplement sending Australian children to sleep
Taking melatonin used to be the habit of the jet-lagged traveller as a way to shortcut the weary bewilderment of a confused body clock. Then it was discovered by parents. “Pretty much all the kids I see, by the time they get to me, they’ve used melatonin,” says Dr Chris Seton, a paediatric sleep physician at the Woolcock Institute and the children’s hospital at Westmead in Sydney.
Poor sleep can make you prickly. Here's what to do
Do you find yourself "losing it" too often with family, friends and coworkers? You might want to look at how well you are sleeping.
WFMZ-TV Online
Health Beat: Pregnancy and type 1 diabetes
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- You might not know this, but up until a generation or two ago, women with type 1 diabetes were often advised to avoid getting pregnant and having children because of the health risks – both to mom and baby. Medical advances have now made it safe for these young women to have families, with careful planning.
Daydreaming’s dark side: the compulsive, complex fantasy disorder that dominates some people’s daily lives
Despite what we’re often taught to believe, daydreaming can be immensely useful. Not only can it be a source of pleasure and a way to relieve boredom, research shows that our ability to mentally escape the present can also boost creativity, problem-solving and planning, and provide an antidote to loneliness.
