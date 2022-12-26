Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks rally on Wall Street; job market remains strong
Stocks rallied in late morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. Roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.
Citrus County Chronicle
EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common approach...
World Population to Hit 7.9 Billion on New Year's Day; U.S. BIrth Rate Falls
"As the world prepares to enter the new year, the global population is expected to grow to be just under eight billion when the clock strikes midnight.The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the world will reach 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023. So far, more than 73 million babies were born across the globe this year alone — a 0.9 percent increase. The U.S. only accounted for 1.5 million of those births.While birth rates are expected to climb globally, the U.S. is facing a fertility decline like other high-income nations. It is becoming increasingly common among American adults to have smaller families, compared with previous generations, or no children at all.As the fertility rate has slowed, the population in the country has naturally regressed, potentially posing a problem for economic growth.However, the Associated Press reports that the U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Combining new births with net international migration, the U.S. still expects to add a new citizen every 27 seconds."
Citrus County Chronicle
Newly elected Fiji PM vows to tackle growing national debt
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka vowed to address the “litany of woe” created by the nation’s former government while raising concerns about the Pacific nation’s massive debt. In his first address to the country since being sworn in to office...
Comments / 0