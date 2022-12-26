ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers’ late comeback in overtime win over Cardinals

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TshM_0juVtFEV00

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. There were other times he looked angry. There were a few times he looked downright old.

But there were also six throws in overtime where Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady. And that’s all the Buccaneers needed.

Brady completed all six of his passes in overtime, helping the Bucs overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 to keep a one-game lead in the NFC South.

“If we keep it close in the fourth quarter, we know we’ve got a shot,” Brady said. “I think we’re all comfortable in those situations.”

Ryan Succop hit the decisive 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. Brady wasn’t great for much of the night, but came up big on the decisive drive, completing all six of his passes for 69 yards in a vintage display of precision in clutch moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YECDS_0juVtFEV00
Tom Brady throws during the Bucs’ win over the Cardinals.
Getty Images

It was Brady’s 57th winning drive.

“That’s just who he is,” Fournette said. “He’s been doing it for years. Guys like myself, Mike (Evans), Julio (Jones), Chris (Godwin), Rachaad (White), everybody, we’re just playing a part in his greatness. Give him what he wants. He wants certain routes run certain ways.

“We’re just here to try and make his job easier.”

The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime but eventually had to punt. Tampa Bay got the big gain it needed when Brady found Russell Gage Jr. for a 23-yard gain.

From there, the Bucs squeezed out a few more yards before Succop made his fourth field goal of the evening.

Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial home game against Carolina next weekend.

The 45-year-old Brady made his 331st career start at quarterback, while the Cardinals were down to Trace McSorley in his first start. The former Penn State standout had been the team’s third-string quarterback for much of the season, but made his starting debut after injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.

James Conner broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown run with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals a 16-6 advantage. But Brady and the Bucs responded with their first touchdown drive on the night, scoring when the quarterback hit Rachaad White on a 3-yard pass, cutting it to 16-13 with 8:03 left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jr6CS_0juVtFEV00
Rachaad White, right, celebrates after scoring.
AP

The Bucs caught a huge break on the ensuing drive when Cardinals rookie Keaontay Ingram fumbled a pitch from McSorley. Tampa Bay’s William Gholston jumped on the loose ball.

Tampa Bay capitalized nine plays later when Succop made a 42-yard field goal for his third field goal of the night, tying it at 16 and forcing overtime.

Brady was 32 of 48 for 281 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He’s thrown at least two interceptions in three straight games, which ties the longest streak of his career. Fournette ran for 72 yards and caught nine passes for 90 yards.

“It was a total effort today in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “Defense getting stops and the offense cashing in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDYsC_0juVtFEV00
Tom Brady, left, celebrates with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
USA TODAY Sports

Arizona’s McSorley was 24 of 45 for 217 yards and one interception.

“Our guys played hard, battled,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I thought the defense played their hearts out and gave us a chance. Just wanted to finish offensively.”

Neither team made it to the end zone in a first half that ended in a 6-6 tie. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater booted field goals from 56 and 53 yards. His second one — just before halftime — bounced off the left upright but still trickled past the crossbar for three points.

Brady was on the offensive early, throwing a deep pass down the right sideline to Julio Jones on the game’s opening play. The pass was incomplete but Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was called for pass interference, resulting in a 30-yard gain.

But the 23-year veteran was off on several other deep balls. Brady was intercepted during a promising drive in the second quarter when the quarterback was hit on the arm as he tried to throw deep to Evans. The throw was well short and picked off by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson Jr.

Wilson intercepted two of Brady’s passes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation

Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Tom Brady has made one retirement decision: ‘That’s it for me’

It seems Tom Brady is going to take his time in deciding when he wants to hang up his cleats — again. The Buccaneers quarterback, who was at the center of a dizzying retirement chapter earlier this year, was asked Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” if he’s thought about calling it a career as speculation surrounding his future in the league continues to mount. “Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said. Although the 45-year-old signal-caller said he doesn’t contemplate retirement, when Brady chooses to...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

‘Lane Kiffin is my wife’: ESPN announcer breaks down angry Texas Bowl scene

Ian Fitzsimmons may have some explaining to do when he gets home. The ESPN announcer made an interesting comparison about a furious Lane Kiffin during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “I’ve had my wife yell at me at times and it looks like that right now,” Fitzsimmons said. “That referee is me and Lane Kiffin is my wife. I mean, it is getting nasty right now on the Ole Miss sideline. I don’t know what Lane Kiffin is upset about, but he is angrier than a disturbed hornet.” Kiffin would reveal exactly what he was upset about after the 42-25 defeat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear

Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023

We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Kingsbury's future with Cardinals the focus of final 2 weeks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Give this to the Arizona Cardinals — they're still playing hard. Even though they were out of the playoff race and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, the Cardinals built a 10-point lead Sunday night before fading in the fourth quarter and losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-16 in overtime.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Titans vs. Cowboys prediction: Picks for a strange ‘Thursday Night Football’

An already tumultuous season is teetering on disaster for the Titans, who lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) for the regular season and will be without nearly a dozen other players for Thursday’s tilt against the Cowboys. Some of that is by necessity; some of it seems by choice. Either way, oddsmakers are expecting a blowout win in Dallas’ favor in a game that clearly means more to the visiting side. Here’s how we’re betting Thursday’s contest, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes TItans vs. Cowboys Prediction Cowboys -14 (-110 BetMGM) TItans...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future

Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report

Russell Wilson has been criticized virtually nonstop throughout his first season with the Denver Broncos, and one of his teammates has heard enough. Shannon Sharpe unloaded on Wilson during Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1. The Hall of Fame tight end and former Bronco claimed Wilson is not well-liked within the locker room because of... The post Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy