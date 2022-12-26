Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Zion Williamson: ‘I’ve got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year’
"I've got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year," Pelicans star Zion Williamson told media on Tuesday.
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?
There are plenty of things to do in "The Big Easy." So what is the Crimson Tide up to this week?
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control
The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations
Among the many things that makes The Big Easy great, Cajun food and culture are two of the highlights for the Crimson Tide.
'An unbelievable career': Saints react to news of Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt retiring
Two total tackles — one solo and one assist — will go down as JJ Watt’s final stat line ever against the New Orleans Saints. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced he’s retiring at the end of the 2022 season. The Cardinals beat the Saints earlier this year, 42-34, on Oct. 20. Watt played 83% of the defensive snaps at home in State Farm Stadium.
