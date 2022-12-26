ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starwatch: look out for a conjunction of the moon and Jupiter

To close out the year, there is a very pleasant conjunction between the moon and Jupiter this week.

The chart shows the view looking south from London at 17.30 GMT on 29 December. The conjunction takes place in the constellation Pisces, the fish, near its border with Cetus, the whale. The moon is a waxing crescent, approaching its first quarter phase, with 46.6% of its surface illuminated. Its distance from the Earth on this night will be 374,209km (232,522 miles). Jupiter will appear as a brilliant white spot next to the illuminated eastern hemisphere of the moon. The planet will be at a distance of 744.2m km from Earth.

There is also a chance to do a naked-eye planet marathon all week, as westward from Jupiter, Saturn is located in Capricornus, the goat; eastward, the bright red planet of Mars will be found in Taurus, the bull; and there is still the chance to see Venus and Mercury at sunset, down in Sagittarius. The chances of success for seeing these last two are greater from the southern hemisphere, although you have to be increasingly eagle eyed as from any location Mercury is sinking fast back towards the sun.

