El Paso, TX

Pitt arrives in advance of 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

By Colin Deaver
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl set to get underway on Friday, Dec. 30, Pitt arrived in El Paso on Christmas Day to begin the week of festivities.

The Panthers flew into El Paso International Airport on Sunday afternoon and went through the traditional Mariachi dances at the airport.

Pitt’s opponent, no. 18 UCLA, will arrive on Monday afternoon. The Panthers will practice in the morning, then both teams will go to TopGolf and the Sun Bowl gift suite.

Kickoff for the 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set for noon on Dec. 30.

