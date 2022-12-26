Read full article on original website
Besra Gold Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXTENSION TO TIMETABLE TO ISSUE SECURITIES IN RECENTLY CLOSED ENTITLEMENT OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Origin Materials Announces Timing Update On Origin 1 Manufacturing Plant
* ORIGIN MATERIALS ANNOUNCES TIMING UPDATE ON ORIGIN 1 MANUFACTURING PLANT. * ORIGIN MATERIALS INC- ORIGIN'S FIRST COMMERCIAL PLANT SET FOR MECHANICAL COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2023. * ORIGIN MATERIALS - PLANT COMMISSIONING HAS STARTED AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2023, WITH START-UP BEGINNING SHORTLY...
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Black Canyon Says Earns 75% Interest In Carawine JV
* EARNS 75% INTEREST IN CARAWINE JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
Export Development Bank Of Egypt Sees FY 2023 Net Profit Of EGP 1.45 Bln
* SEES FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUE OF EGP 5.12 BILLION Further company coverage:.
5 penny stocks that did well in 2022
The UK saw a lot of turbulence in 2022 due to many factors, including global and local. Investors usually look for blue-chip stocks to invest in during such times, but some have a bigger risk appetite, and they explore penny stocks to generate returns. Fears about the UK economy slipping...
Manganese exploration company Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) earns 75% interest in the Carawine JV
Black Canyon has earned 75% interest in the Carawine Joint Venture after the Company satisfied the commitment of AU $4 million expenditure. Black Canyon has made significant progress over the Joint Venture portfolio, specifically at Flanagan Bore. Manganese mineralisation was identified across the other joint venture project areas through regional...
FTX customers ask bankruptcy court to keep their names secret
Dec 29 (Reuters) - A group of FTX customers from outside the United States have asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to keep their names secret during the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy case, saying that revealing their identities could expose them to identity theft and other scams.
How did ASX-200 finance stocks perform in 2022?
ASX 200 has marked a loss of 7.47% on a year-to-date basis. ASX 200 financials fell by 4.81% since the beginning of 2022 till now. Looking back at the 2022, the Australian stock market can be seen as a roller coaster ride for investors. Today (28 December 2022), S&P/ASX 200 was 0.89% down at 7,023.20 points at 11:12 AM AEDT, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 7.47%. While the ASX Australian bond (ASX:BOND) was 1.32% lower at AU$23.26 and lost 12.72% on a year-to-date basis.
Heron Therapeutics Announces Filing Of Efficacy Supplement For Zynrelef And Provision In Newly Passed Congressional Bill
* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FILING OF AN EFFICACY SUPPLEMENT FOR ZYNRELEF® AND PROVISION IN NEWLY PASSED CONGRESSIONAL BILL ANTICIPATED TO PROVIDE SEPARATE REIMBURSEMENT OUTSIDE OF THE PACKAGED SURGICAL PAYMENT FOR ZYNRELEF. * HERON THERAPEUTICS INC- SUPPLEMENTAL NDA SUBMITTED REQUESTING EXPANSION OF INDICATION TO BROADLY COVER SOFT TISSUE AND ORTHOPEDIC...
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
Buffett Blasts Streetcar
FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it is too expensive and not as flexible as buses. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Gold ekes out gains in thin trade as U.S. yields slip
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion stuck in a tight range with market participants awaiting new indications on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,805.26 per ounce as of 0754...
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
Italy's Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM's Olivetti
MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nexi and Telecom Italia's Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi's payment systems will be built into Olivetti's cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
