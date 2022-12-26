Read full article on original website
Safe & Green Says Filed Second Complaint With U.S. SEC Against Shareholders Believed To Own Significant Amount Of Co's Common Stock
* SAFE & GREEN - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT WITH U.S. SEC AGAINST GROUP OF BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVED TO OWN SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK
Yourgene Health Says COO Hayden Jeffreys Purchases 3.1 Mln Ordinary Shares In Co On Dec 28
* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - ON 28 DECEMBER HAYDEN JEFFREYS, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY, PURCHASED 3.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
F-Star Therapeutics Says CFIUS Issued Interim Order Preventing Closing Of Merger With Invox Pharma
* F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC- CFIUS ISSUES INTERIM ORDER PREVENTING CLOSING OF PENDING MERGER WITH INVOX PHARMA LIMITED. * F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC- PREVENTING THE CONSUMMATION OF THE TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO THE MERGER AGREEMENT, CITING UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
EU phase out of fossil fuel cars unreasonable - Italy PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's decision to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 is unreasonable and hurts Italy's economic interests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "No, I don't consider it reasonable, I consider it deeply damaging to our manufacturing...
5 penny stocks that did well in 2022
The UK saw a lot of turbulence in 2022 due to many factors, including global and local. Investors usually look for blue-chip stocks to invest in during such times, but some have a bigger risk appetite, and they explore penny stocks to generate returns. Fears about the UK economy slipping...
Do you need to declare crypto investments to ATO?
Bitcoin and altcoin trading is permitted in Australia, with investors required to keep a record of all transactions. Crypto assets attract capital gains tax. However, the ATO allows disregarding capital gains in personal use cases. Disposal of a crypto asset also includes conversion to fiat currency, and gifting or donating...
Bidstack Group Says Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli To Resign
* FRANCESCO PETRUZZELLI HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS MANAGING DIRECTOR
Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening COVID situation in top bullion consumer China. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,803.01 per ounce by 1127 GMT, having hit its highest since...
Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Antofagasta said on Thursday its Los Pelambres operation in Chile's Coquimbo region is being blocked by a "small group of people, without connection to any specific incident or situation". The miner added it has seen no material impact on production but work on the mine's development...
Buffett Blasts Streetcar
FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it is too expensive and not as flexible as buses. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Why are Farm Pride’s (ASX:FRM) shares falling on Thursday?
Farm Pride has shared the finalised terms of the capital raise of AU$5.27 million. The company intends to raise approximately AU$1.77 million by non-renounceable entitlement offer. The company plans to raise AU$3.5 million through placement. Shares of Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) dropped by 4% on Thursday (29 December 2022)...
Heron Therapeutics Announces Filing Of Efficacy Supplement For Zynrelef And Provision In Newly Passed Congressional Bill
* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FILING OF AN EFFICACY SUPPLEMENT FOR ZYNRELEF® AND PROVISION IN NEWLY PASSED CONGRESSIONAL BILL ANTICIPATED TO PROVIDE SEPARATE REIMBURSEMENT OUTSIDE OF THE PACKAGED SURGICAL PAYMENT FOR ZYNRELEF. * HERON THERAPEUTICS INC- SUPPLEMENTAL NDA SUBMITTED REQUESTING EXPANSION OF INDICATION TO BROADLY COVER SOFT TISSUE AND ORTHOPEDIC
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted...
